Democrat Charlie Crist Fires His Campaign Manager Just Days Before Florida’s Gubernatorial Election

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Crist

Charlie Crist Twitter of CharlieCrist

Just days before Florida's gubernatorial election, it emerged on October 21 that the campaign manager for Democrat Charlie Crist, had been fired after being charged with domestic assault.

Austin Durrer was reported to have resigned from Crist's team on Wednesday, citing a 'family matter' but after charges emerged, Crist's campaign team announced he had been dismissed from his position.

The announcement comes as a further blow to Crist at a crucial time as he tries to topple the incumbent Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, and at this point, things don't look good for Crist.

More Republicans registered in Florida

There are numerous factors that now seem to be conspiring against Crist in the immediate run-in to the election.

This week it emerged that over 540,000 Republican voters have registered to vote in Florida since the 2018 election, contrasting to a net loss of over 9,000 registered Democrats. The effects of this shift in the voter base could well mean that Crist faces a red wave in Florida.

In polling too, Crist is lagging behind and DeSantis appears to be increasing his projected margin of victory. A recent poll suggested that DeSantis' lead over Democrat Charlie Crist has extended to 11% from a margin of just 3% in late summer.

Crist won't give up yet

The Crist campaign team refuses to yield just yet, and President Joe Biden is due to visit Florida again on November 1, to campaign alongside Crist.

President Biden most recently visited Florida where he appeared to compliment and credit Governor Ron DeSantis for his handling of Hurricane Ian. On November 1 he will be putting his backing firmly behind Crist and trying to help the Democrat's chances.

Whether Biden's backing means much right now, given the president's poor approval rating will remain to be seen.

DeSantis and Crist will debate next week

A long-awaited televised debate between the two gubernatorial candidates is also planned for October 24. Crist may be hoping that the debate swings a few voters in his favor.

At this point though, as polls run away from him and as he appears to be losing key members of his team at a most inopportune time, Crist must be wondering if he stands a chance of victory over DeSantis at this point. Time will tell!

Do you think that Charlie Crist stands a chance of overturning Ron DeSantis in Florida's race for Governor? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.