Grab Your Medical Marijuana at the Gas Station – Cannabis Dispensaries To Open at 10 Circle K Stores in Florida

Green Thumb Industries signs deal with Circle K

Woman with marijuana leaf Shutterstock

On October 19 it was announced that Green Thumb Industries Inc, headquartered in Chicago, IL and Vancouver, Canada has signed a deal with Circle K gas stations in Florida. The announcement reveals that Floridians will soon see medical marijuana products made available for sale at 10 Circle K gas stations in Florida as part of a new pilot.

The a corporation provides retail cannabis products via its Rise Dispensaries and the deal will see outlets opened up within gas stations that can cater to the needs of Florida's 700,000+ registered medical marijuana users.

Convenience is key

Commenting on the announcement, CEO of Green Thumb - Ben Kovler - was keen to point out that the move is about making it more convenient for registered, legal marijuana users to get hold of the drug. He suggested that the initiative was a:

"...huge step forward in making it easier and more efficient" for patients to obtain their medical marijuana "as part of their everyday routine."

The dispensaries will initially be trialled in 10 Circle K gas stations, with the possibility of expanding into the chain's 600+ locations throughout Florida if deemed a success.

Circle K and Rise Dispensary - Artist's Impression Green Thumb Industries

Medical marijuana is big business in Florida

The announcement of new Rise Dispensaries is just the latest indication of the growth of the medical marijuana industry in Florida.

On October 17, the dispensary firm Sunnyside announced the opening of their 20th location in the Sunshine State - a second store to be opened in the Pensacola area. In the course of this year, numerous other businesses that serve the needs of medical marijuana users have moved to Florida from elsewhere in the country, recognizing the freedom and positive business environment.

Medical use of the drug includes aiding in the treatment of diseases such as cancer, Parkinson's and Multiple Sclerosis. Many other states are still playing catch-up in regard to legalizing the drug for medical purposes. Meanwhile in Florida, medical use allows for the treatment of chronic pain using marijuana.

Correspondingly, the business serving the drug's users is industry is likely to reach $1.5 billion in 2022 according to industry analysts.

Should marijuana be completely legalized?

Campaigners are trying to force the discussion on legalizing marijuana fully, not just for treatment of medical conditions. Over 140 million Americans outside Florida already have legal access to the drug for recreational purposes.

A proposal was filed with the Department of Elections in Florida on August 8, calling for the legalizing of marijuana and the measure seems likely to make it onto the agenda for consideration in the next legislative season.

Whether it's eventually fully-legalized or not, registered medical marijuana users will soon find it easier to pick up their supplies - at the same time as filling their car with gas!

