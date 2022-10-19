Are Lynyrd Skynyrd Florida’s Official Band? Governor DeSantis Appears on Stage To Accept $100K Disaster Relief Donation

Toby Hazlewood

DeSantis accepts donation on behalf of Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2znrQn_0iehGiCS00
Governor Ron DeSantisTwitter of GovRonDeSantis

On October 16, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared on stage with rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd to accept a donation of $100,000 from the band towards the state's disaster relief fund.

The crowd erupted into cheers and chants of "USA, USA" as the governor and his family joined the band on stage to accept the donation on behalf of the state.

$45 million raised so far

The donation was also matched by the Seminole tribe who donated $200,000 to the disaster fund which has so far raised around $45 million since the governor's wife - First Lady Casey DeSantis launched it in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

In the words of the First Lady, speaking about the fund on October 17 :

"There's a lot of people in south west Florida and the affected areas, who've been through a really tough time."

Addressing the need that the hurricane has brought about, she continued:

"I'm here today to tell you that our work here has only begun. We are not going to finish until everybody is back on their feet."

The first lady has been maintaining a high profile since the hurricane wreaked havoc in the state, including when President Biden visited the state on October 5. It's clear that in the run-up to the November election she's doing her bit to help husband Ron DeSantis as he faces off against Democrat Charlie Crist.

DeSantis and his relationship with Lynyrd Skynyrd

While Governor DeSantis may (or may not) be a fan of their music, it's certain that he and the band enjoy a close business relationship.

Earlier this year, they recorded a song entitled 'Sweet Florida' which DeSantis proclaimed to be the "song of the summer". The song is essentially a tribute to the freedoms that Floridians enjoy under the governor's leadership.

The governor subsequently launched a range of 'Sweet Florida' branded merchandise via his own political fundraising website, including beer coolers and T-shirts that his supporters can buy to fund his political campaigning.

The merchandise was advertised at Sunday's concert too, further highlighting the extent to which the band believes-in and wants to support Governor DeSantis as he pursues another term in office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmBv5_0iehGiCS00
Sweet Florida merchandiseGov. DeSantis fundraising website

Whether their support helps his chances (or is even necessary at this point given his 11% lead over Charlie Crist) remains to be seen. But certainly the money that has been donated to the relief fund will do some good in helping Floridians get back to normal after the hurricane.

Have you and your community been helped by the Disaster Relief Fund? Do you think enough is being done to help the state get back to normal or should more help be offered by the government? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

