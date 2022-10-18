President Biden Will Campaign Alongside Democrat Charlie Crist in Florida, Hoping To Overturn DeSantis’ 11% Lead

Too little, too late?

On November 1, President Biden will travel to Florida once again - this time to campaign alongside gubernatorial candidate and fellow-Democrat Charlie Crist. He was last in Florida on October 5 to witness first-hand the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.

On that occasion he was keen to offer his praise to Governor Ron DeSantis for how he had handled the hurricane, commenting that:

"What the governor has done is pretty remarkable so far."

On November 1, Biden will be doing what many Democrats feel should have been done long ago, when Crist was competing more closely with DeSantis in polling - campaigning alongside his fellow-Democrat.

A rearranged visit

President Biden was originally due to visit Florida and campaign alongside Charlie Crist in late September, before Hurricane Ian prevented that from happening.

After he visited in the aftermath of the hurricane and appeared to endorse Governor DeSantis for his work during the hurricane, many Democrats felt like that did further damage to Crist's chances.

Commenting on the damage done, a Democratic pollster was quoted as saying:

“The coffin was already being built (for Crist’s campaign) and this was another nail. For the president to give ... an endorsement for the job (DeSantis) is doing, how does Charlie recover from that? I wouldn’t say it was the final blow, but it dang near was as close as it gets.”

Too little, too late?

While DeSantis and Crist were polling closely in the late-summer, with the margin between them being almost too-close to call at around 3%, the most recent poll from the end of September showed DeSantis ahead of Crist by 11%.

There's a sense that given Biden's own waning popularity amongst Democrats, that his support in campaigning will be much less effective for Crist than his team may hope.

A televised debate between the candidates has been scheduled for late October, and this may represent one last opportunity for Crist to win over a few voters, but if that doesn't work then it may well be too late for his campaign. Time will tell!

A televised debate between the candidates has been scheduled for late October, and this may represent one last opportunity for Crist to win over a few voters, but if that doesn't work then it may well be too late for his campaign. Time will tell!