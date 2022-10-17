Florida’s Medical Marijuana Business Is Thriving – Sunnyside Announces Its 20th Marijuana Dispensary in the State

Toby Hazlewood

President Biden's pardon may be a boost to the industry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21KIb2_0ic7oMZL00
Woman smoking marijuanaShutterstock

On October 17 it was reported that Cresco Labs will be opening its 20th medical marijuana dispensary in Florida, with a second store serving the Pensacola area under its Sunnyside brand of stores. The announcement signals once again that the industry associated with medical marijuana in Florida is going from strength-to-strength.

Following the recent announcement from President Biden of his intention to pardon thousands of Americans charged with simple possession of marijuana, it seems likely that the industry could grow further.

Marijuana is big business in Florida

A report from May 2022 suggests that the number of registered medical marijuana users in Florida has more than doubled since the start of 2020. This has required that businesses in the industry grow accordingly to meet demand, and has also resulted in numerous businesses in the industry choosing to relocate to the state including kush.com who moved to Florida from Seattle, WA in August.

As at April 2022, there were over 710,000 registered medical marijuana users in Florida, up from 300,000 in January 2020, amongst them Florida's Agriculture Commissioner and former Democratic challenger in the gubernatorial election, Nikki Fried.

Fried apparently uses medical marijuana to help her manage a sleep disorder.

What's behind the increase in users?

Medical use of the drug by Floridians is seen as a good thing for aiding in the treatment of diseases such as cancer, Parkinson's and Multiple Sclerosis. Many other states are still playing catch-up in regard to legalizing the drug for medical purposes. Meanwhile in Florida, medical use allows for the treatment of chronic pain using marijuana.

Given the stress that many experienced during the pandemic, and which has surely continued to be a factor for many as they struggle to meet the rising cost of living will surely mean that the number of patients seeking to be registered for medical use continues to grow.

On this basis, industry analysts have predicted that Florida's medical marijuana business could continue to grow, reaching $1.5 billion in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8Jh2_0ic7oMZL00
Woman with marijuana leavesShutterstock

Should marijuana be legal in Florida for recreation too?

Campaigners are trying to force the discussion on legalizing marijuana fully, not just for treatment of medical conditions. Over 140 million Americans outside Florida already have legal access to the drug for recreational purposes.

A proposal was filed with the Department of Elections in Florida on August 8, calling for the legalizing of marijuana. If approved, the proposal would allow people over the age of 21 to legally possess, purchase and use marijuana products for non-medical purposes.

The Smart & Safe Florida initiative is being jointly sponsored by Florida's largest medical marijuana corporation - Trulieve - in co-operation with the renowned country music duo The Bellamy Brothers who on August 8 released a video in which they shared their thoughts on the subject.

With businesses like Sunnyside broadening access to legal marijuana and cannabis products in Florida, it seems like the population of the Sunshine State are ready for full, legal access to the drug. Time will tell if the law changes or not.

Are you in favor of the legalizing of marijuana for recreational purposes, or do you think its use should be limited to those who have a medical permit? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

