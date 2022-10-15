Has Hurricane Ian Assured Victory for Governor Ron DeSantis in November’s Election?

Toby Hazlewood

Charlie Crist keeps fighting, but is it too late?


Governor Ron DeSantisTwitter of GovRonDeSantis

As life in Florida begins to return to normal following the death and devastation that was brought by Hurricane Ian, there's a sense that the forthcoming gubernatorial election may be all-but decided - in favor of incumbent Republican Ron DeSantis.

His projected winning margin over Crist has soared lately with the latest poll suggesting a winning margin of 11%, up from only 3% a few weeks ago, and that particular poll was taken just before the hurricane made landfall. He could have increased his margin even more since then.

Meanwhile, a report from October 14 suggests that Charlie Crist's chances of overturning DeSantis have taken a real hit where he should have been closing on DeSantis and reveling in the support of President Biden, instead the Democratic president has recently been praising DeSantis for doing a good job over the Hurricane.

DeSantis - a clear and present leader

Natural disasters tend to favor political leaders in the areas affected - it gives them the chance to rise above the issues of the day, and demonstrate their ability to lead in a crisis.

Governor DeSantis was becoming mired in controversy over his handling of the immigration crisis when he flew planeloads of Venezuelan immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, but the issue faded into insignificance as Floridians became focused on dealing with the hurricane.

Since the devastation of the storm, DeSantis has been complimented on his handling of the damage and the way he has been visible and present in the areas most affected. Brian Gleason, a spokesman for the officials of Charlotte County praised him for this:

“The governor has visited Charlotte County three times in the eight days since the storm hit. For anybody recovering from a Cat 4 storm, especially in early stages, it’s overwhelming. But the support has been steady and the coordination has been excellent.”

Difficulties for the Democrat

Meanwhile, Crist - who has also been doing everything possible to help Florida after Hurricane Ian - has had little choice to allow his campaigning to focus once again on pre-hurricane issues such as abortion rights.

Crist may hope to win points over DeSantis in the forthcoming gubernatorial election but it will seemingly take a great effort to overturn the lead that the Republican now holds in polling.

Good timing?

Nobody would wish for a natural disaster at any time, and certainly not on the scale of Hurricane Ian which has killed over 100 people and caused untold damage. However, the timing of the incident, just before the election may also have made some of Governor DeSantis' recent decisions and statements more impactful on voters - not least his dire warning for prospective looters.

The month-long suspension of gas tax has saved Floridians money on fuel just before the election. He's also been able to announce new schemes awarding $5,000 bonuses to law enforcement officers for their work during the hurricane, and has unveiled a $50 million loan scheme intended to help small businesses recover.

It would certainly seem that Governor Ron DeSantis has seen his chances of reelection helped by the hurricane - certainly it's done no harm anyway.

Do you think that Governor DeSantis is more likely to win in the gubernatorial election than he was before the hurricane?

Comments

