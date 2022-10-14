Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the Hurricane

Continuing to honor first responders in Florida

Gov. DeSantis on October 14 Twitter of GovRonDeSantis

On October 14, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared in Cape Coral to present bonus checks to law enforcement officers.

The checks were actually closer to $6,000 to allow for the taxes that the recipients will incur, and have been given to officers for putting their own safety on the line to help their fellow-Floridians.

Continuing to recognize and reward

The bonuses for law enforcement follow on from similar payments made to firefighters across the state.

On September 12, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared at a press conference in Jacksonville where he personally delivered the first round of $1,000 bonus checks for firefighters at the Jacksonville Fire And Rescue Department.

The bonus checks had been announced earlier this year, and the money to fund them set-aside within Florida's so-called 'Freedom First' budget that was signed by the governor in July 2022. The budget apportioned $109.9 billion of state funds across government services in the financial year 2022-23.

Praise for how the hurricane was handled

The Republican Governor DeSantis seems to have come out of the effects of Hurricane Ian in good shape, not just literally, but politically too.

He has been applauded, even by President Biden, for his handling of the natural disaster and his polling against Democrat Charlie Crist in the forthcoming gubernatorial election shows his lead is growing. This trend would be expected to continue as he announces further measures to assist with the hurricane clean-up and recovery operations.

He has announced a $50 million loan scheme to help small businesses to recover, and has also implemented a planned gas-tax holiday that reduces the price of gasoline by 25 cents per gallon in October.

Governor DeSantis also appeared to win favor for the warning he gave prospective looters in the aftermath of the hurricane - reminding them that Florida is a second amendment state where intruders could legally be shot by those defending their property.

The payment of bonuses to police officers could be another move that wins DeSantis votes in the run-up to the election.

Have you been helped by Florida's police officers since the hurricane? Do you think they're deserving of these bonuses? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you aren't reading this in the Newsbreak App, download it now for free!