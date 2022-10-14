Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the Hurricane

Toby Hazlewood

Continuing to honor first responders in Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S34vz_0iZ2K3sz00
Gov. DeSantis on October 14Twitter of GovRonDeSantis

On October 14, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared in Cape Coral to present bonus checks to law enforcement officers.

The checks were actually closer to $6,000 to allow for the taxes that the recipients will incur, and have been given to officers for putting their own safety on the line to help their fellow-Floridians.

Continuing to recognize and reward

The bonuses for law enforcement follow on from similar payments made to firefighters across the state.

On September 12, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared at a press conference in Jacksonville where he personally delivered the first round of $1,000 bonus checks for firefighters at the Jacksonville Fire And Rescue Department.

The bonus checks had been announced earlier this year, and the money to fund them set-aside within Florida's so-called 'Freedom First' budget that was signed by the governor in July 2022. The budget apportioned $109.9 billion of state funds across government services in the financial year 2022-23.

Praise for how the hurricane was handled

The Republican Governor DeSantis seems to have come out of the effects of Hurricane Ian in good shape, not just literally, but politically too.

He has been applauded, even by President Biden, for his handling of the natural disaster and his polling against Democrat Charlie Crist in the forthcoming gubernatorial election shows his lead is growing. This trend would be expected to continue as he announces further measures to assist with the hurricane clean-up and recovery operations.

He has announced a $50 million loan scheme to help small businesses to recover, and has also implemented a planned gas-tax holiday that reduces the price of gasoline by 25 cents per gallon in October.

Governor DeSantis also appeared to win favor for the warning he gave prospective looters in the aftermath of the hurricane - reminding them that Florida is a second amendment state where intruders could legally be shot by those defending their property.

The payment of bonuses to police officers could be another move that wins DeSantis votes in the run-up to the election.

Have you been helped by Florida's police officers since the hurricane? Do you think they're deserving of these bonuses? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you aren't reading this in the Newsbreak App, download it now for free!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Governor Ron DeSantis# Election 2022# Hurricane Ian# Law Enforcement Bonuses

Comments / 440

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
22053 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida State

A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?

On October 14, the Megamillions Lottery draw made two ticket holders very wealthy indeed. The jackpot was around half a billion dollars ($494 million to be precise). The prize will be split between two tickets that matched the winning numbers, and one of those tickets was bought in a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene Debates Democrat Marcus Flowers on TV – Then Proclaims Herself the Winner

Marjorie Taylor-Greene's Instagram Postrealmarjoriegreene on Instagram. On October 16, Georgia's controversial Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene debated Democrat Marcus Flowers, in the Congressional District 14 Debate. The clash was televised live on public broadcasting.

Read full story
22 comments
Florida State

Has Hurricane Ian Assured Victory for Governor Ron DeSantis in November’s Election?

As life in Florida begins to return to normal following the death and devastation that was brought by Hurricane Ian, there's a sense that the forthcoming gubernatorial election may be all-but decided - in favor of incumbent Republican Ron DeSantis.

Read full story
127 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Tweets in Support Alex Jones After He Is Fined $965 Million for Sandy Hook Comments

She defends his "freedom to speak words" Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On October 12, the jury in the trial against broadcaster Alex Jones found him guilty of defamation and awarded nearly $1 billion in damages to 15 plaintiffs. Jones had called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax staged by actors following a script written by the government to build support for gun control.

Read full story
663 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist To Hold Gubernatorial Debate on October 24 – It Will Be Televised Throughout Florida

Debate rearranged to October 24 after Hurricane Ian. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It was confirmed on October 10, that the only televised debate to be held between incumbent Republican Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis and his Democratic Challenger, Charlie Crist will now be held on October 24.

Read full story
24 comments
Florida State

Survey Reveals America’s 182 Safest Cities – And None of the Top 20 Safest Cities Are in Florida?

Survey looked at crime, health, finance and other factors. On October 10, the personal-finance website WalletHub published its annual list of America's safest cities. It ranked 182 cities based on a number of factors that it believes make a city safe in the minds of those who live there, including economic prosperity, threat of natural disaster, presence of law enforcement and the likelihood of residents falling victim to violent crime.

Read full story
12 comments
Florida State

Florida Is Seeing a Large Number of Electric Vehicle Fires Following Hurricane Ian

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, many Floridians are getting to grips with the damage done to their home, their property and their cars. For owners of electric vehicles - cars powered by batteries - there's another hazard that's becoming apparent.

Read full story
56 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis’ Lead Over Charlie Crist Leaps to 11% in Florida Gubernatorial Election Poll – His Popularity Is Soaring

It's not just his handling of Hurricane Ian either. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The most recent poll of Florida voters in the run-up to November's gubernatorial election, has shown that Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis has increased his lead over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist by a significant margin.

Read full story
344 comments
Georgia State

Florida's Senator Rick Scott Will Travel to Georgia to Campaign for Herschel Walker As Republican's Chances Fade

Florida's Senator Rick ScottGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. As November elections approach, both political parties are doing everything they can to secure as many seats as possible, and Georgia has been recognized as one of the states in which may help Republicans to secure a Senate majority.

Read full story
89 comments
Naples, FL

116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane Ian

It's not just the human citizens of Florida who've faced a devastating loss of life and the threat of homelessness during Hurricane Ian and the immediate aftermath. Many animals have lost their homes too. On October 9, a flight operated by the charity 'Wings of Rescue' transported a total of 116 domestic dogs and cats from Florida to Chicago.

Read full story
61 comments
Georgia State

Senator Rick Scott to Campaign on Behalf of Herschel Walker in Georgia This Week After Walker Loses Lead to Warnock

Herschel WalkerTech. Sgt. Samuel King Jr., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On October 11, Florida's Republican Senator Rick Scott will travel to Georgia to campaign on behalf of senate candidate Herschel Walker, bidding to win the seat over Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Read full story
178 comments
Kentucky State

“No One Should Be in Jail Simply Because of Possession of Marijuana” Says Kentucky Spokesman for Governor Beshear

On October 6, President Biden announced that he will be issuing an executive order to offer presidential pardons to Americans incarcerated for simple possession of marijuana. It is thought the order would benefit thousands of Americans who currently find themselves in jail or with criminal records for the crime and that alone.

Read full story
5 comments
Georgia State

Stacey Abrams Has Raised $8 Million More Than Brian Kemp but the Democrat Remains 5 Points Behind in Gubernatorial Race

On October 7 it emerged that Stacey Abrams - the Democratic challenger in Georgia's gubernatorial election - has raised over $36 million from political donors in the last three months, and has raised $8 million more than Republican Governor Brian Kemp in total.

Read full story
98 comments
California State

Governor Newsom Issues Gas Tax Rebate Checks In California As Gas Prices Remain Around $6.40 per Gallon

In Georgia it's $3 per gallon and gas tax has been suspended since March. On October 6, California's Governor Gavin Newsom began the process of issuing gas tax rebate checks - so-called 'inflation relief' checks - that will help around 23 million Californians to meet the rising cost of living. The governor was keen to tout measures as a backlash against soaring gas prices, caused by greed on the part of oil companies.

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

President Biden Visits Florida and Praises Governor DeSantis for Handling of Hurricane and Cleanup Operations

Biden and DeSantis on October 5Twitter of RonFilipkowski. On October 5, President Joe Biden visited Florida to meet with Governor Ron DeSantis and to witness first hand the cleanup operation that's been mounted in the Sunshine State since Hurricane Ian brought devastation last week.

Read full story
189 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Announces $50 Million Small Business Loan Program To Help With Hurricane Recovery in Florida

On October 5, Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis announced the latest measures that have been put in place to help the Sunshine State recover from the devastation of Hurricane Ian - a $50 million program of short-term, interest-free loans for small businesses to help with working capital.

Read full story
10 comments
Kentucky State

Governor Beshear Says that 90% of Kentuckians Are In Favor of Legalising Marijuana for Medical Purposes

State legislators refused to change the law earlier this year. A recent poll reported last week suggests that 90% of residents of Kentucky are in favor of the drug marijuana being legalized for medical use.

Read full story
215 comments
Georgia State

No Tax on Gas in Georgia Until November As Governor Kemp Extends Tax Suspension Again – $800 Million Saved So Far

On October 3, Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp signed yet another Executive Order to extend the suspension of tax on gasoline until at least November 11 this year. Since the price of oil, and consequently the cost of gas started to skyrocket in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Governor Kemp has been among the state leaders most-determined to help residents of his state to deal with the rising cost of living.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

In the Midst of Hurricane Ian Cleanup, Florida’s Gas Tax Holiday Starts – Floridians Save $0.25 per Gallon in October

Gov. DeSantis consoles hurricane victimTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. In the midst of the cleanup operation following the death and destruction caused by Hurricane Ian, it almost seemed to have slipped the mind of Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis that he'd promised to drop sales tax on gasoline for the month of October.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy