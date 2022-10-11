Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist To Hold Gubernatorial Debate on October 24 – It Will Be Televised Throughout Florida

Debate rearranged to October 24 after Hurricane Ian

It was confirmed on October 10, that the only televised debate to be held between incumbent Republican Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis and his Democratic Challenger, Charlie Crist will now be held on October 24.

Last month, Crist had taken a swipe at DeSantis over his refusal to take part in a live debate and it would appear that the DeSantis camp figured it comply.

The debate had been scheduled for October 12 but was rearranged after Hurricane Ian brought death and destruction to the Sunshine State. The new date will coincide with the first day of early voting in the state's gubernatorial election, and promises to be a fiery affair.

DeSantis' popularity growing

While the two candidates were recently polling closely, with a DeSantis victory looking far from assured as recently as early in September, a more recent poll has revealed a potential shift in fortunes for DeSantis.

The Mason-Dixon poll of 800 registered Florida voters revealed that DeSantis now has a projected 11% lead over Crist, and would win by 52% of votes to 41%.

Governor DeSantis has been widely praised for his handling of the natural disaster - by President Biden amongst others - this boost to his political fortunes wouldn't have been reflected in the poll results reported by Mason Dixon and as such his margin over Crist could easily widen further.

Crist continues to campaign

Charlie Crist has also been doing everything possible to support Floridians through the crisis too, but he will likely have enjoyed less press coverage of his actions in the aftermath of the hurricane than DeSantis has received.

His Republican base of voters was particularly appreciative of his stance after he warned potential looters against exploiting those who had suffered from the effects of Hurricane Ian already.

As the debate approaches, Crist will likely be focused on leading the discussion towards various of the governor's more contentious decisions and policies in recent months. Whether he'll succeed in turning around the lead that DeSantis appears to be building in the final weeks before the election? Well, that remains to be seen.

Do you think Charlie Crist has a chance of overturning Ron DeSantis in the November election? Do you believe that the recent hurricane has helped DeSantis to strengthen his position as state governor? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

