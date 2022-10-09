116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane Ian

Mercy mission saves homeless pets

Dog in animal shelter Shutterstock

It's not just the human citizens of Florida who've faced a devastating loss of life and the threat of homelessness during Hurricane Ian and the immediate aftermath. Many animals have lost their homes too. On October 9, a flight operated by the charity 'Wings of Rescue' transported a total of 116 domestic dogs and cats from Florida to Chicago.

The pets were made homeless and separated from their owners by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico and Hurricane Ian in Florida.

The flight departed from San Juan, Puerto Rico before stopping off in Naples, Florida to pick up more of the homeless pets. New homes will be found for the animals by the Paws charity of Chicago.

Animal shelters prepare for new arrivals of homeless pets

Soon after the hurricane had struck and flights were able to resume, animal shelters began shipping animals to other areas of the country and stocking up on empty crates in which to transport new arrivals out of the state.

According to the Humane Society of Naples, they weren't just expecting an influx of pets that had been separated from their owners or made homeless. Shelters also expect:

"...an influx of surrendered animals from people who have other things they have to deal with."

For families who've lost their homes, or who simply have a lot of repairs to do before they can move back into their homes, having an extra mouth to feed in the way of a dog or cat could be just too much to deal with. As harrowing as it would be to give up a beloved family pet, it may just be the best or only thing they can do.

Florida continues to recover

There are signs that normal life is returning to parts of Florida, as Governor DeSantis and the federal government continue to divert money, resources and whatever help is required to help those in need.

Meanwhile, the consequences of the storm may continue to emerge in the coming days and weeks, particularly in terms of the domestic pets and wild animals that need a little help too.

Have you seen domestic or wild animals in need of help in the aftermath of the hurricane? Let me know in the comments section below.

If you aren't reading this in the Newsbreak App, download it now for free!