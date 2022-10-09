Senator Rick Scott to Campaign on Behalf of Herschel Walker in Georgia This Week After Walker Loses Lead to Warnock

Damage limitation time for Walker?

On October 11, Florida's Republican Senator Rick Scott will travel to Georgia to campaign on behalf of senate candidate Herschel Walker, bidding to win the seat over Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Republican candidate Walker has seen his lead in polling overturned in recent days after an ongoing series of controversies regarding his past conduct and actions with previous girlfriends. Most recently, allegations emerged that Walker had in the past requested an ex-girlfriend to terminate two pregnancies, most recently in 2011.

The controversy deepened after Walker's son - Christian Walker shared passionate feelings of anger towards his father over how he is trying to portray himself as a politician, contrasting that with his treatment of his own family.

Scott to the rescue

Senator Scott is also chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and is keen to try and ensure that after forthcoming elections, the GOP will enjoy a majority in the senate. Commenting on his forthcoming trip to Georgia, Scott had this to say:

“The Democrats want to destroy this country, and they will try to destroy anyone who gets in their way. Today it’s Herschel Walker, but tomorrow it’s the American people,”

He continued:

“I’m proud to stand with Herschel Walker and make sure Georgians know that he will always fight to protect them from the forces trying to destroy Georgia values and Georgia’s economy, led by Raphael Warnock.”

Scott mired in controversy of his own

While Rick Scott is a powerful voice in the Republican party, he's not completely free of his own controversy at the moment.

In recent days it emerged that Scott and other Floridian House Republicans including Matt Gaetz, had voted against a bill to provide emergency funding to FEMA in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in spite of the state having appealed for federal help. Floridian Senator Marco Rubio hadn't even shown up to the vote.

While Herschel Walker is clearly in need of whatever help he can muster at this point to regain the upper hand in the Georgia election, it seems questionable that Scott could be the one to swoop in to his rescue. Time will tell if Scott's endorsement helps walker to rescue the situation or not.

