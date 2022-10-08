“No One Should Be in Jail Simply Because of Possession of Marijuana” Says Kentucky Spokesman for Governor Beshear

What will federal pardon mean for Kentucky?

On October 6, President Biden announced that he will be issuing an executive order to offer presidential pardons to Americans incarcerated for simple possession of marijuana. It is thought the order would benefit thousands of Americans who currently find themselves in jail or with criminal records for the crime and that alone.

Will it work in Kentucky?

In Kentucky, where it's currently illegal to possess any amount of marijuana, politicians are awaiting guidance on how to enact the executive order. There's a clear sentiment amongst some Kentuckians that they would be in favor of more relaxed laws in relation to the drug.

Governor Andy Beshear has recently reported statistics gathered by his Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee that suggest that 90% of Kentuckians are in favor of legalizing the drug for medical purposes. He continues to campaign for it to be made legal, at least for medical purposes, even though state legislators rejected House Bill 136 during the last legislative season.

Commenting on the federal order, reactions in Kentucky were mixed. Scottie Ellis, a spokesman for Governor Beshear had this to say:

“The governor agrees that no one should be in jail simply because of possession of marijuana. The White House had not alerted and has not briefed our office on exactly what his pardons may require and the specific details of what they will and will not cover. The governor looks forward to reviewing those details when available."

Marijuana disproportionately affects some groups

Commenting on the pardon, Biden had stated his motivation as follows:

“No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”

He continued:

“It’s legal in many states, and criminal records for marijuana possession have led to needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities. And that’s before you address the racial disparities around who suffers the consequences.”

Whether the legal changes will be a springboard for the more widespread legalization of marijuana across the United States, remains to be seen.

Legal in many states already

In states like Florida, where it's legal for medical users there are now over 700,000 registered users and a strong and growing business sector that supports the industry.

There have also been previous federal initiatives driven from within the Biden administration to legalize the drug entirely. As of now, over 140 million Americans have legal access to marijuana for recreational purposes but it remains fully-illegal in many states, including Kentucky.

Whether the executive order announced this week will have any lasting effect remains to be seen.

Do you support the legalizing of marijuana and the removal of criminal records for those convicted of simple possession? Do you know anyone who would benefit from the executive order? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

