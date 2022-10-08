Stacey Abrams Has Raised $8 Million More Than Brian Kemp but the Democrat Remains 5 Points Behind in Gubernatorial Race

Many of her donors are outside of Georgia

On October 7 it emerged that Stacey Abrams - the Democratic challenger in Georgia's gubernatorial election - has raised over $36 million from political donors in the last three months, and has raised $8 million more than Republican Governor Brian Kemp in total.

While Abrams is also clearly using the cash liberally in her campaigning - she has just $11 million of the cash left - she still remains an average of 5 percentage points behind Kemp in polls.

Kemp on the other hand has reported having $15.4 million of cash remaining at this point.

It begs the question: in spite of being well supported financially, can Abrams realistically expect to overturn Kemp in the midterm elections. Signs aren't good at this point.

Kemp meanwhile, continues to focus on strengthening his position by making decisions that appeal to voters - such as his recent extension of the suspension of tax on gas.

Nothing is certain

The picture painted by the large volume of financial donors to Abrams' campaign is that there are a lot of donors who want to see the Democrat succeed in overturning Kemp. A review of her donors from July suggested that many of Abrams' donors were outside of Georgia - with $10.2 million of donations received from California alone. The majority of Kemp's supporters were found to be within Georgia.

It could suggest that the Democrats across the nation see a greater future for Abrams on a national scale, even if she doesn't succeed in winning November's election.

For many years there has been speculation that Abrams has ambitions beyond Governor of Georgia. Some wondered if she'd run for President, and one-term former President Donald Trump even suggested at one stage that she'd make a better governor than Brian Kemp.

Kemp has notoriously fallen out of favor with Trump. Some say that this is a positive for Kemp however, and that a Trump endorsement isn't so highly praised as it used to be.

Florida's gubernatorial election remains close too

In neighboring Florida, the gubernatorial election between incumbent Republican Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, also remains tight. Polls have repeatedly suggested that DeSantis holds a lead of just a few percentage points over Crist.

That said, the way that DeSantis has recently handled the devastation of Hurricane Ian has brought him plaudits, including from President Biden who visited the Sunshine State recently. The hurricane could well be the thing that gives DeSantis the extra votes needed to assure his position.

Like Abrams, DeSantis has also amassed a vast sum of money from donors in Florida and beyond. This too could be a sign of ambitions beyond the gubernatorial mansion.

Time will tell how convincingly either state is won when votes are cast in November.

Do you think that financial donations can make the difference between success and failure in an election, or does it (rightly) come down to the leadership of politicians?

