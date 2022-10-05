Governor Beshear Says that 90% of Kentuckians Are In Favor of Legalising Marijuana for Medical Purposes

State legislators refused to change the law earlier this year

A recent poll reported last week suggests that 90% of residents of Kentucky are in favor of the drug marijuana being legalized for medical use.

Governor Beshear has been keen to push the case for marijuana as a treatment for various medical conditions and earlier this year formed the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee after Kentucky lawmakers refused to approve House Bill 136 in spite of the bill being approved by house politicians.

Cannabis for treatment of PTSD in veteran communities

Governor Beshear has long been an advocate for the legalizing of marijuana for medical use, and recognizes that the drug has beneficial properties in the treatment of chronic pain as an alternative to opioids that carry with them the risk of addiction amongst users. As well as being an effective treatment for such pain, it's also been proven as effective for those suffering conditions such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The drug is currently legal for medical use in 38 other states, both those that are governed by Republicans and particularly in Democrat-led states. That Kentucky remains staunchly against changes to the law seems to suggest a lack of understanding of its benefits.

Commenting on the recent survey findings, Gov. Beshear had this to say:

"I appreciate the work of those who participated (in the survey), and I am taking this information into consideration as I analyze what steps I can take to legalize medical cannabis for those suffering from chronic, debilitating medical conditions.”

Florida - a case study in legalized medical marijuana

When states legalize marijuana for medical purposes it has proven to be something that many benefit from. In Republican-led Florida, there are over 700,000 registered medical users of the drug, including Democrat and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. There are also numerous businesses that serve the medical marijuana industry that have moved to the state so as to benefit from the favorable business environment.

While Florida's legislators denied a bill to legalise marijuana fully this year, a campaign is once again underway to introduce a similar bill in the next legislative season, to give Floridians the same rights as 140 million other Americans currently enjoy. The bill is being co-promoted by the country music duo, The Bellamy Brothers who've produced a video detailing the campaign.

While Kentucky is still some way behind states like Florida, it seems likely that Governor Beshear will do what he can to ensure that use of marijuana for medical purposes is approved in the state. Time will tell if his campaign succeeds.

Are you in favor of the legalizing of marijuana for medical purposes in Kentucky, or do you think it would set a dangerous legal precedent? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

