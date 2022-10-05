No Tax on Gas in Georgia Until November As Governor Kemp Extends Tax Suspension Again – $800 Million Saved So Far

Saving money for Georgian motorists

On October 3, Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp signed yet another Executive Order to extend the suspension of tax on gasoline until at least November 11 this year.

Since the price of oil, and consequently the cost of gas started to skyrocket in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Governor Kemp has been among the state leaders most-determined to help residents of his state to deal with the rising cost of living.

Tax on gas was first suspended by Kemp in March 2022. According to the announcement from Kemp, Georgian motorists have saved an estimated $800 million in taxes.

Continuing to blame the federal government

Commenting on the reasons behind continuing high gas prices, Kemp was anticipating a spike in prices as an impact from the recent Hurricane Ian, stating that Georgia is:

"... bracing for the impact on already strained supply chains and prices at the gas pump that are already too high."

He continued:

"While my executive orders cannot undo the mess caused by Washington, I hope that they alleviate some of the additional strain placed on Georgians by the lingering impact of this major storm."

His announcement echoed comments made when he extended the gas tax suspension in August:

"With 40-year high inflation, gas prices that are still far too high, and supply chains strained under the weight of bad decisions, hardworking residents of the Peach State have been feeling the consequences of Joe Biden's recession."

The savings on gas tax will presumably help Georgians to weather the rising cost of living, as rates of inflation continue to soar.

Stacey Abrams has nothing more to add on gas prices

As the gubernatorial election approaches, it would seem that Brian Kemp has a commanding position as he continues to take action over gas prices. Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams has suggested that Kemp should suspend state taxes on gas until the end of the year but he seems to be taking a more cautious - and some might say, prudent - approach, extending the suspension one month at a time.

Whether the latest suspension will win Kemp a few more votes in the forthcoming election remains to be seen.

Are you grateful for the savings on gas tax, or are you concerned that the money being spent by the state would be better used elsewhere? Will the gas tax suspension make you more inclined to vote for Brian Kemp for governor? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

