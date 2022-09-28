North Carolina Woman Wins $1 Million on Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket – A Life-Changing Win for the Warehouse Worker

She will receive $426,000 after taxes

On September 27 the North Carolina Education Lottery announced its latest big winner - a warehouse worker from Northampton County who bought the $10 scratch-off ticket as part of her weekly gas-buying routine.

When Sabrina Bottoms scratched off the ticket, imagine her surprise as she realized it was good for a $1 million prize. She opted to take the prize as a single lump sum of $600,000. After taxes she'll receive a little over $426,000 - still enough to change her life for the better.

She was scared of losing the ticket

It's a scenario we can easily picture - once Bottoms realized the ticket in her hands was worth such a huge amount of money, she was instantly fearful it would get lost, damaged or stolen before she could claim the prize.

With a short wait before she could present her winning ticket to lottery officials, Bottoms revealed that the ticket went everywhere with her:

“The ticket went everywhere I went, even to the bathroom and to sleep.”

A preference for taking the lump sum

Many large lottery games offer prizes that vary depending on whether the winner decides to receive their winnings in a single lump sum, or as a fixed amount periodically. Earlier this year a man from Miami, Florida won a prize of $1,000 per day for life! He chose instead to take his winnings as a single lump sum and received $7 million.

While $7 million is enough money than he'll need for the rest of his life, the Floridian would have to live for at least another 19 years before his gamble on a lump sum starts to cost him!

Even the $426,000 that Sabrina Bottoms of North Carolina has won, seems like a lot of money, and particularly in the current economic climate where inflation is pushing up the price of everyday goods for Americans.

North Carolina's biggest recent win however, dwarfs that - Charles W. Jackson Jr. won $344.6 million in 2019 on the state's power-ball lottery.

A life-changing win?

Lottery jackpot wins are often referred to as life-changing.

Often though, the biggest jackpot winners quickly lose their new-found wealth or find themselves worse-off within months or years. There are many stories of lottery winners who quickly ended up back where they'd started or even further behind, by spending all their money or by falling for scams.

An MIT study reported that lottery winners are more likely to declare bankruptcy within three to five years than the average American.

The lesson then? If you're intent on playing the lottery, only stake what you can afford to lose, and if you win - seek financial advice! Congratulations to Sabrina Bottoms on North Carolina's latest big win!

What would you do with the money if you happened to win big on the lottery? Do you play the lottery regularly, and if so, how much do you spend each week in the hope of winning millions? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.