Governor Abbott Sends Task Force From Texas To Help Florida, After Gov. Ron DeSantis Predicts Severe Hurricane Damage

Meanwhile, President Biden emphasizes vaccines for hurricane preparation

On September 27 as Hurricane Ian threatened to hit the gulf-coast of Florida, endangering the lives of Americans in the south east United States, Governor of Texas Greg Abbott was keen to assist. He mobilized a Texas A&M task force, comprising of an urban search-and-rescue team of 45 personnel, 4 boats, and 2 canines. The team will be one of 28 teams deployed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Responding to help "fellow Americans" in need

With the impending hurricane, Governor Abbott was naturally keen to provide resources that might assist with recovery efforts in Florida. Commenting on the resources destined for Florida from Texas, Governor Abbott had this to say:

"The spirit of Texas is helping one another in times of need, and we are proud to help our fellow Americans in Florida."

He continued:

"Texas is no stranger to hurricane disaster response efforts, and we recognize the urgency for additional resources in preparation of this Category 3 storm. We greatly appreciate the generosity of Floridians and aid the State of Florida has sent us during times of crisis in our state—and we are honored to do the same."

Help from federal government also forthcoming

The Biden Administration was also keen to respond in Florida's time of need. Federal resources were sent in response to a plea for help from Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida.

Confusingly, during a press briefing on September 27, President Biden appeared to conflate the threat of hurricanes with the threat posed by another wave of COVID-19 which is also spreading among the southern states where vaccine rates are amongst the lowest in the United States.

Presenting his recommendations on being prepared, President Biden had this to say:

“If you are in a state where hurricanes often strike… a vital part of preparing for hurricane season is to get vaccinated now.”

Be prepared

Putting aside the feasibility of getting a vaccine as a means of preparing for a hurricane, there has been a generally positive response on Twitter to the federal assistance directed to Florida in advance of the hurricane.

Governor DeSantis meanwhile, was relatively unmoved by help offered by the Biden Administration, stating that there had been no direct contact from the President himself.

With Hurricane Ian predicted to make land-fall at some point on September 28, Floridians will be hoping to get through it safely, and pleased to know that the federal government and states like Texas are ready to help out however they can, regardless of the politics behind the scenes.

