Over 41,000 New Yorkers Have Moved to Florida in 2022 After Their Governor Urged Republicans in the State To Leave

Toby Hazlewood

The migration from Democratic states continues

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gb8NB_0iAe2yge00
Governor Kathy HochulShutterstock

A report was published on September 20, showing that 41,885 New Yorkers have left their homes to move to Florida. The report follows analysis of data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, showing the number of New York driver's licenses that have been exchanged for Florida driver's licenses.

Most notably, in August there were 5,838 Florida licenses issued to New York drivers, representing the highest single month total on record. The large number seems to coincide with the Democratic Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul having grown exasperated with Republican voices in her state.

On August 28 of this year a tweet went viral, featuring a video of Governor Hochul telling New York Republicans to move to Florida "where you belong".

In search of Freedom?

Two separate studies were published early in 2021, both identifying Florida as the 5th most popular destination state for Americans relocating in 2021. The studies, carried out by United Van Lines and North American Moving Services studied the net migration into and out of various states using data on one-way van rentals.

In both cases, they revealed that Florida had the fifth highest rate of Americans moving into the state in 2021.

Analysis suggests that in the aftermath of the pandemic, with remote-working becoming the norm for many, there is no longer a need for workers to live in crowded, expensive urban areas - many more now enjoy the freedom to choose where they will live while still keeping their same job.

Aside from Florida's generally welcoming climate and favorable tax regime that make it appealing to many, it would seem that Republican-leaning voters from New York are flocking to Florida in search of more ideological-freedom too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aiv7z_0iAe2yge00
Woman moving housePhoto by Zachary Kodolph on Unsplash

The recent comments from Governor Hochul are just the icing on the cake for those former-citizens of New York who no longer wish to live in a state where freedoms are so tightly constrained.

Americans are moving to Florida, not leaving it

Florida has become one of the most popular destination states for Americans looking to pack up and relocate from states like New York, New Jersey and California in the wake of the global pandemic.

220,890 Americans moved to Florida in 2021, many leaving Democrat-led states such as California and New York. While they've generally been made welcome, there was a spate of incidents earlier this year where flyers were distributed widely in West Palm Beach suggesting that 'Woke' New Yorkers should stay out of Florida.

The general sentiment of Floridians - echoing that of Governor Ron DeSantis - seems to be that Americans from all over the nation are welcome, as long as they adopt Florida's way of living and thinking. It is this spirit that caused Governor DeSantis to object to the idea of technology companies moving to Florida from California, and which has further fueled his ongoing feud with Governor Gavin Newsom of California too.

While Governor Hochul might regret encouraging New Yorkers to move to Florida, it seems like they'll be welcomed in the Sunshine State as long as they make efforts to adopt the ethos of Florida too!

Do you think Florida is becoming a haven for Republicans around the United States? Is the constant migration of Americans into Florida sustainable, given the rising pressure on state infrastructure and the ever-increasing cost of living? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# New York# Politics# Republican Party# Freedom

Comments / 682

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
20278 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Northampton County, NC

North Carolina Woman Wins $1 Million on Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket – A Life-Changing Win for the Warehouse Worker

On September 27 the North Carolina Education Lottery announced its latest big winner - a warehouse worker from Northampton County who bought the $10 scratch-off ticket as part of her weekly gas-buying routine.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Governor Abbott Sends Task Force From Texas To Help Florida, After Gov. Ron DeSantis Predicts Severe Hurricane Damage

Meanwhile, President Biden emphasizes vaccines for hurricane preparation. On September 27 as Hurricane Ian threatened to hit the gulf-coast of Florida, endangering the lives of Americans in the south east United States, Governor of Texas Greg Abbott was keen to assist. He mobilized a Texas A&M task force, comprising of an urban search-and-rescue team of 45 personnel, 4 boats, and 2 canines. The team will be one of 28 teams deployed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Read full story
174 comments
Atlanta, GA

As Atlanta Braves Visit the White House, Biden’s Press Secretary Suggests a “Conversation” Is Needed About a Name Change

On September 26, the Baseball World Series Champions for the 2021 season - the Atlanta Braves were invited to the White House for an audience with President Joe Biden to recognize the Georgia team's achievements.

Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Brags of Having Transported 11,500 Illegal Immigrants From Texas to Sanctuary Cities

Drawing criticism for treating immigrants as "pawns" On September 26, Governor of Texas Greg Abbott shared details of the total number of illegal immigrants that have been relocated to so-called sanctuary cities around the United States under 'Operation Lone Star'.

Read full story
610 comments
Florida State

Democrat Pete Buttigieg Slams Ron DeSantis Immigrant Flights – “The Problem Is More Useful to You Than the Solution”

Does Governor DeSantis really want to resolve the border crisis?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 22, Democrat and U.S. Secretary for Transport - Pete Buttigieg - spoke at the Texas Tribune Festival, and among the many topics he addressed were the recent initiatives by Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis to fly 50 illegal immigrants from Venezuela, to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Read full story
258 comments
Florida State

Opinion: DeSantis Reelection Strategy Seems To Be About Pleasing Republicans Rather Than Convincing Democrats

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The last few days has seen Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis proudly flying plane-loads of illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, and touting his policies and priorities in states like Kansas and Wisconsin while offering his endorsement to other Republican candidates.

Read full story
12 comments
Florida State

Prosecutors Recommend Not Charging Florida Republican Matt Gaetz of Sex Trafficking, Due to Lack of Credible Witnesses?

Rep. Matt Gaetz of FloridaGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 23, it was reported that Florida Republican Matt Gaetz may not be charged with human trafficking crimes. While a formal ruling is yet to be made, it has been suggested that there won't be formal charges filed.

Read full story
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Measures To Prevent the Chinese Communist Party Interfering in Florida’s Business

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sep 22Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On September 22, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced a combination of measures intended to prevent the influence of China and the Chinese Communist Party in Florida. The combined actions included an Executive Order (22-216) which stops government entities from procuring technology and services from governments controlled by the CCP.

Read full story
81 comments
Florida State

TSA Reports “Dangerous Trend” As the Number of Guns Found in Carry-On Bags at Florida Airports Is Skyrocketing

A report from the Transport Security Administration published on September 22 has highlighted a "dangerous trend" being witnessed in Florida - the number of loaded handguns being found in carry-on luggage at Florida's airports is increasing drastically this year and will reach record numbers in 2022.

Read full story
41 comments
Florida State

Democratic County Commissioner Endorses Ron DeSantis for Second Term As Florida’s Governor

Switching allegiances or a decision based on issues?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, the County Commissioner for Palm Beach County, Florida - David Kerner - offered his formal backing to the Republican Governor Ron DeSantis as he seeks reelection in forthcoming midterms. The key thing to note?

Read full story
63 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Breaks Gubernatorial Fundraising Record, Receiving Over $175 Million From Donors Through September

It has been a good year for Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis if you measure success by the amount of money his campaign has received from political donors. And the latest set of figures from organization OpenSecrets (which includes donations through September 9) show that he is now the most successful gubernatorial fundraiser in history, having received $177.4 million through September 9.

Read full story
307 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Extends Lead As the Likely Republican Presidential Candidate for 2024, According to Recent Poll of Voters

Meanwhile, his lead in midterm elections is fading. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The results of a poll carried out by USA Today and Suffolk University published on September 21 suggest that in a hypothetical Presidential Primary election, Ron DeSantis would claim 48% of the vote with former president Donald Trump receiving just 40%.

Read full story
147 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Reminds Florida – “We Will Not Allow Schools To Twist History To Align With an Ideological Agenda”

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took time out during an announcement of proposals for tax relief in 2023, to remind Floridians of new laws that came into effect in July of this year under the 'Stop WOKE' Act. The substance of his point was that schools will not be allowed to "twist" their teaching of history:

Read full story
980 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Proposes $1.1 Billion of ‘Family-Focused’ Tax Relief, but Savings Won’t Begin Until 2023

Tax savings to take effect next year (if approved) On September 20, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at a press conference to announce his latest proposals to help Floridians through the cost-of-living crisis - $1.1 billion of what he termed "Family-Focused" tax savings. The only downside - the savings won't come into effect until the middle of 2023, and then only if state legislators approve the measures early next year.

Read full story
192 comments
Florida State

Feud Escalates Between the Governors of California and Florida After Gov. Newsom Challenges Gov. DeSantis to a TV Debate

DeSantis jokes: Could California even keep the lights on long enough?. The long-standing feud between Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida and Governor Gavin Newsom of California took another turn recently, after Newsom challenged DeSantis to a televised debate in advance of mid-term elections, on September 16.

Read full story
555 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Shares His “Rule of Thumb” for Managing the Economy – Do the Exact Opposite of President Biden

On September 18, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared at a Republican Party Rally in Wisconsin where he offered his endorsements to Tim Michels who is running for Governor and Ron Johnson, the incumbent Republican Governor who is now running for Senate.

Read full story
321 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis Embarks on Nationwide Tour To Endorse GOP Candidates, and Receives a ‘Mixed’ Welcome

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Fresh from having gained coverage in the national news for shipping 50 illegal immigrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard by plane, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has now embarked on a nationwide tour in support of other GOP candidates across the United States.

Read full story
94 comments
Florida State

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Asked for Preemptive Presidential Pardon for Human Trafficking, Says White House Aide

Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It emerged on September 18 that one of Florida's more-controversial Republican politicians - Representative Matt Gaetz - had sought a preemptive presidential pardon from Donald Trump, for sex trafficking.

Read full story
445 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Communications Team Responds to Democrat Critics of Immigrant Flights – They Voted in Favor of the Policy

On September 14 - Governor DeSantis' birthday - it emerged that 50 illegal immigrants had been flown on chartered planes from Florida to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. The flights were executed under a policy that Florida's governor had announced earlier this year and enacted under the bill SB1808.

Read full story
23 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy