Opinion: DeSantis Reelection Strategy Seems To Be About Pleasing Republicans Rather Than Convincing Democrats

Toby Hazlewood

A tactic that could help in 2024 too?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9bA5_0i9i5P2G00
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

The last few days has seen Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis proudly flying plane-loads of illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, and touting his policies and priorities in states like Kansas and Wisconsin while offering his endorsement to other Republican candidates.

He has also announced new measures to limit the influence of the Chinese Communist Party in Florida, and doubled down on his eradication of the teaching of so-called 'woke' ideologies in public school classrooms. Such policies and decisions are those that would seem firmly to align to the priorities of Republicans first and foremost.

In the same week it has emerged that he has surpassed all previous fundraising records for gubernatorial election candidates and he seems more popular than ever - crucially though, only within his own Republican-voter base.

A report from September 25 confirms what many suspected - that this is no accident. Far from trying to win-over Democratic voters to join his base, DeSantis is instead focusing his attentions on Republican voters who are on his side already.

Campaigning on his results

While Charlie Crist - the Democratic challenger in Florida's gubernatorial election - seems intent on attacking DeSantis and trying to come out favorably in comparisons on social media and in public forums (such as in debates). His pinned tweet, featuring a link to one of his TV adverts compares Governor Ron DeSantis to a fascist.

DeSantis on the other hand, seems more inclined to build stronger bonds with the Republican voters who are already on his side. His most recent TV advert has chosen to completely ignore is competition, focusing instead on describing in detail the many results achieved within his first term of office.

DeSantis is convincing Democrats anyway

The result of the seemingly positive, results-focused campaigning by DeSantis may mean that the November 2022 election is closer than he might like - indeed a recent poll suggested that Crist had drawn within 3% of DeSantis.

However, it hasn't stopped many Democrats, including the County Commissioner of Palm Beach County - David Kerner - from publicly declaring their support for DeSantis. Could it be that many have decided that they don't necessarily need to agree with everything their governor says or does - only that they agree with their overall ethos and values?

Time will tell if his strategy is successful. If it proves to be, it may just mean that in the process he builds a stronger position in the Republican voter base across the nation, which could be useful if he decided to run for President of the United States in 2024?

Do you think Ron DeSantis is right to focus his attention towards Republican voters or should he be trying harder to close the political divide with Democrats too? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Election 2022# Governor Ron DeSantis# Politics# Republican Party

Comments / 12

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
20278 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Northampton County, NC

North Carolina Woman Wins $1 Million on Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket – A Life-Changing Win for the Warehouse Worker

On September 27 the North Carolina Education Lottery announced its latest big winner - a warehouse worker from Northampton County who bought the $10 scratch-off ticket as part of her weekly gas-buying routine.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Governor Abbott Sends Task Force From Texas To Help Florida, After Gov. Ron DeSantis Predicts Severe Hurricane Damage

Meanwhile, President Biden emphasizes vaccines for hurricane preparation. On September 27 as Hurricane Ian threatened to hit the gulf-coast of Florida, endangering the lives of Americans in the south east United States, Governor of Texas Greg Abbott was keen to assist. He mobilized a Texas A&M task force, comprising of an urban search-and-rescue team of 45 personnel, 4 boats, and 2 canines. The team will be one of 28 teams deployed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Read full story
174 comments
Atlanta, GA

As Atlanta Braves Visit the White House, Biden’s Press Secretary Suggests a “Conversation” Is Needed About a Name Change

On September 26, the Baseball World Series Champions for the 2021 season - the Atlanta Braves were invited to the White House for an audience with President Joe Biden to recognize the Georgia team's achievements.

Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Brags of Having Transported 11,500 Illegal Immigrants From Texas to Sanctuary Cities

Drawing criticism for treating immigrants as "pawns" On September 26, Governor of Texas Greg Abbott shared details of the total number of illegal immigrants that have been relocated to so-called sanctuary cities around the United States under 'Operation Lone Star'.

Read full story
610 comments
Florida State

Over 41,000 New Yorkers Have Moved to Florida in 2022 After Their Governor Urged Republicans in the State To Leave

A report was published on September 20, showing that 41,885 New Yorkers have left their homes to move to Florida. The report follows analysis of data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, showing the number of New York driver's licenses that have been exchanged for Florida driver's licenses.

Read full story
682 comments
Florida State

Democrat Pete Buttigieg Slams Ron DeSantis Immigrant Flights – “The Problem Is More Useful to You Than the Solution”

Does Governor DeSantis really want to resolve the border crisis?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 22, Democrat and U.S. Secretary for Transport - Pete Buttigieg - spoke at the Texas Tribune Festival, and among the many topics he addressed were the recent initiatives by Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis to fly 50 illegal immigrants from Venezuela, to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Read full story
258 comments
Florida State

Prosecutors Recommend Not Charging Florida Republican Matt Gaetz of Sex Trafficking, Due to Lack of Credible Witnesses?

Rep. Matt Gaetz of FloridaGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 23, it was reported that Florida Republican Matt Gaetz may not be charged with human trafficking crimes. While a formal ruling is yet to be made, it has been suggested that there won't be formal charges filed.

Read full story
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Measures To Prevent the Chinese Communist Party Interfering in Florida’s Business

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sep 22Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On September 22, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced a combination of measures intended to prevent the influence of China and the Chinese Communist Party in Florida. The combined actions included an Executive Order (22-216) which stops government entities from procuring technology and services from governments controlled by the CCP.

Read full story
81 comments
Florida State

TSA Reports “Dangerous Trend” As the Number of Guns Found in Carry-On Bags at Florida Airports Is Skyrocketing

A report from the Transport Security Administration published on September 22 has highlighted a "dangerous trend" being witnessed in Florida - the number of loaded handguns being found in carry-on luggage at Florida's airports is increasing drastically this year and will reach record numbers in 2022.

Read full story
41 comments
Florida State

Democratic County Commissioner Endorses Ron DeSantis for Second Term As Florida’s Governor

Switching allegiances or a decision based on issues?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, the County Commissioner for Palm Beach County, Florida - David Kerner - offered his formal backing to the Republican Governor Ron DeSantis as he seeks reelection in forthcoming midterms. The key thing to note?

Read full story
63 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Breaks Gubernatorial Fundraising Record, Receiving Over $175 Million From Donors Through September

It has been a good year for Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis if you measure success by the amount of money his campaign has received from political donors. And the latest set of figures from organization OpenSecrets (which includes donations through September 9) show that he is now the most successful gubernatorial fundraiser in history, having received $177.4 million through September 9.

Read full story
307 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Extends Lead As the Likely Republican Presidential Candidate for 2024, According to Recent Poll of Voters

Meanwhile, his lead in midterm elections is fading. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The results of a poll carried out by USA Today and Suffolk University published on September 21 suggest that in a hypothetical Presidential Primary election, Ron DeSantis would claim 48% of the vote with former president Donald Trump receiving just 40%.

Read full story
147 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Reminds Florida – “We Will Not Allow Schools To Twist History To Align With an Ideological Agenda”

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took time out during an announcement of proposals for tax relief in 2023, to remind Floridians of new laws that came into effect in July of this year under the 'Stop WOKE' Act. The substance of his point was that schools will not be allowed to "twist" their teaching of history:

Read full story
980 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Proposes $1.1 Billion of ‘Family-Focused’ Tax Relief, but Savings Won’t Begin Until 2023

Tax savings to take effect next year (if approved) On September 20, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at a press conference to announce his latest proposals to help Floridians through the cost-of-living crisis - $1.1 billion of what he termed "Family-Focused" tax savings. The only downside - the savings won't come into effect until the middle of 2023, and then only if state legislators approve the measures early next year.

Read full story
192 comments
Florida State

Feud Escalates Between the Governors of California and Florida After Gov. Newsom Challenges Gov. DeSantis to a TV Debate

DeSantis jokes: Could California even keep the lights on long enough?. The long-standing feud between Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida and Governor Gavin Newsom of California took another turn recently, after Newsom challenged DeSantis to a televised debate in advance of mid-term elections, on September 16.

Read full story
555 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Shares His “Rule of Thumb” for Managing the Economy – Do the Exact Opposite of President Biden

On September 18, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared at a Republican Party Rally in Wisconsin where he offered his endorsements to Tim Michels who is running for Governor and Ron Johnson, the incumbent Republican Governor who is now running for Senate.

Read full story
321 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis Embarks on Nationwide Tour To Endorse GOP Candidates, and Receives a ‘Mixed’ Welcome

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Fresh from having gained coverage in the national news for shipping 50 illegal immigrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard by plane, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has now embarked on a nationwide tour in support of other GOP candidates across the United States.

Read full story
94 comments
Florida State

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Asked for Preemptive Presidential Pardon for Human Trafficking, Says White House Aide

Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It emerged on September 18 that one of Florida's more-controversial Republican politicians - Representative Matt Gaetz - had sought a preemptive presidential pardon from Donald Trump, for sex trafficking.

Read full story
445 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Communications Team Responds to Democrat Critics of Immigrant Flights – They Voted in Favor of the Policy

On September 14 - Governor DeSantis' birthday - it emerged that 50 illegal immigrants had been flown on chartered planes from Florida to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. The flights were executed under a policy that Florida's governor had announced earlier this year and enacted under the bill SB1808.

Read full story
23 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy