Opinion: DeSantis Reelection Strategy Seems To Be About Pleasing Republicans Rather Than Convincing Democrats

A tactic that could help in 2024 too?

The last few days has seen Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis proudly flying plane-loads of illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, and touting his policies and priorities in states like Kansas and Wisconsin while offering his endorsement to other Republican candidates.

He has also announced new measures to limit the influence of the Chinese Communist Party in Florida, and doubled down on his eradication of the teaching of so-called 'woke' ideologies in public school classrooms. Such policies and decisions are those that would seem firmly to align to the priorities of Republicans first and foremost.

In the same week it has emerged that he has surpassed all previous fundraising records for gubernatorial election candidates and he seems more popular than ever - crucially though, only within his own Republican-voter base.

A report from September 25 confirms what many suspected - that this is no accident. Far from trying to win-over Democratic voters to join his base, DeSantis is instead focusing his attentions on Republican voters who are on his side already.

Campaigning on his results

While Charlie Crist - the Democratic challenger in Florida's gubernatorial election - seems intent on attacking DeSantis and trying to come out favorably in comparisons on social media and in public forums (such as in debates). His pinned tweet, featuring a link to one of his TV adverts compares Governor Ron DeSantis to a fascist.

DeSantis on the other hand, seems more inclined to build stronger bonds with the Republican voters who are already on his side. His most recent TV advert has chosen to completely ignore is competition, focusing instead on describing in detail the many results achieved within his first term of office.

DeSantis is convincing Democrats anyway

The result of the seemingly positive, results-focused campaigning by DeSantis may mean that the November 2022 election is closer than he might like - indeed a recent poll suggested that Crist had drawn within 3% of DeSantis.

However, it hasn't stopped many Democrats, including the County Commissioner of Palm Beach County - David Kerner - from publicly declaring their support for DeSantis. Could it be that many have decided that they don't necessarily need to agree with everything their governor says or does - only that they agree with their overall ethos and values?

Time will tell if his strategy is successful. If it proves to be, it may just mean that in the process he builds a stronger position in the Republican voter base across the nation, which could be useful if he decided to run for President of the United States in 2024?

Do you think Ron DeSantis is right to focus his attention towards Republican voters or should he be trying harder to close the political divide with Democrats too? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.