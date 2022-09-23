Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Measures To Prevent the Chinese Communist Party Interfering in Florida’s Business

Toby Hazlewood

Cracking down on the CCP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2msoNY_0i71KBpy00
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sep 22Twitter of GovRonDeSantis

On September 22, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced a combination of measures intended to prevent the influence of China and the Chinese Communist Party in Florida. The combined actions included an Executive Order (22-216) which stops government entities from procuring technology and services from governments controlled by the CCP.

The Republican Governor of Florida also announced proposals to be considered in the state's legislative season for 2022-23 which will further constrain China from influencing or controlling any part of Florida. This includes a proposal to prevent the purchase of agricultural land in Florida, or any land close to military bases.

Commenting on the perceived threat, Governor DeSantis had this to say:

“From server farms to farmland, the Communist Party of China has been worming its way into our nation’s data storage systems and buying up tracts of land near sensitive national security sites."

He continued:

“By prohibiting the purchase of lands, state contracts with Chinese technology firms, and the infiltration of CCP-affiliated groups such as Confucius Institutes, Florida is leading the way to protect our nation from international foes.”

Limiting influence in Florida

Earlier this year, in July the Governor had touted measures that took effect on July 1.

HB7017 enacted measures to identify, track and limit foreign influence in state matters, while HB1523 will tackle corporate espionage with a particular focus on disrupting the rogue actions of nation states.

The further controls that come into effect or are tabled for consideration at the start of 2023 signal DeSantis placing further emphasis on the perceived security and privacy of Floridians from foreign influences and foreign nations of concern.

Whether the relative threat posed by China, the CCP or other so-called rogue states is worthy of the attention is a matter that divides citizens. Many of the directives which DeSantis has urged, do seem to make sense however - if only to prioritize Floridian and American interests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LAPyy_0i71KBpy00
Measures announced by Gov. DeSantis on Sep 22FLGov.com

Victims of Communism Day

The governor also had some choice words to say about the political ideologies of communist states, echoing remarks made earlier this year when he announced an annual 'Victims of Communism' day of remembrance in Florida, earlier this year. The day will fall on November 7.

On September 22 the governor had this to say about communist ideals:

"I reject socialism outright, I reject Marxism, Leninism, communism, any of these -isms that have come out of a political theory that denies the worth of each and every individual."

Put like that way, it would seem that any initiative that pushes back on nation states that promote such ideologies would chime with the ethos of 'Freedom Florida'.

Time will tell if there is any backlash to the governor's announcement.

Do you agree with Governor DeSantis having announced such initiatives for Florida? Or do you think that such laws are intended to be divisive, vilifying entire nations? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

