Governor Ron DeSantis Breaks Gubernatorial Fundraising Record, Receiving Over $175 Million From Donors Through September

Is it enough to secure a second term?

It has been a good year for Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis if you measure success by the amount of money his campaign has received from political donors. And the latest set of figures from organization OpenSecrets (which includes donations through September 9) show that he is now the most successful gubernatorial fundraiser in history, having received $177.4 million through September 9.

Considering inflation, this makes Ron DeSantis the most successful fundraiser of all-time with a campaign war-chest that is positively overflowing with cash. Just 4 months ago it was revealed that his campaign had received donations in excess of $105 million and it seems the momentum has built steadily since then.

Dwarfing his competitors

The scale of DeSantis' fundraising efforts seems to dwarf that of Charlie Crist - his Democratic challenger in November's gubernatorial election. Figures from May showed that DeSantis was drawing donations of over $10 million per month, while at the same point in time, Crist had received that amount in total.

Crist's campaign have since attracted more donations since securing the Democratic nomination, and while they've yet to reach similar momentum, he received $3 million in donations in the week after securing the nomination. He is also reported to have received an increased volume of donations in 24 hours immediately following news of Governor DeSantis having flown 50 illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard in order to make a point about the Southern Border crisis.

While DeSantis appears to attract donors with some of his stunts and decisions, Crist also seems to feel the benefit too!

Will it be enough?

Access to campaign funds is essential of course, for advertising on TV and for promoting political candidates, but there is a fear that in spite of all the money he has at his disposal, Governor DeSantis' grip on securing a second term may be slipping.

A recent poll showed that Crist was gaining ground, and the margin between the two candidates was just 3% of the vote - easily within the margin of error for the survey of voters opinions.

Could it be that DeSantis is preparing for a strategic loss in the gubernatorial election in order that he may be freed to pursue bigger objectives - a run for the White House in 2024 perhaps? Time will tell.

Are you surprised by the amount of money that Governor DeSantis has received from donors? Do you think that the amount of money a candidate receives should be a significant factor in whether they are elected, or should it come down to their policies and personality? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.