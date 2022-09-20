Governor Ron DeSantis Shares His “Rule of Thumb” for Managing the Economy – Do the Exact Opposite of President Biden

A tactic for combatting 'Bidenflation'?

President Bident Shutterstock

On September 18, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared at a Republican Party Rally in Wisconsin where he offered his endorsements to Tim Michels who is running for Governor and Ron Johnson, the incumbent Republican Governor who is now running for Senate.

During his speech, he shared the 'secret of his success' for managing Florida's economy which appears to be based on doing the exact opposite of President Biden and the current federal government.

The comments drew widespread support from fellow-Republicans and derision from his political opponents.

Florida is doing okay financially

There could be something in what Governor DeSantis says - it seems at least that his state is managing to balance its books. The governor signed off a budget with over $109 billion of state funds allocated to initiatives in this financial year. Furthermore the governor shared that the state had a budget surplus of over $20 billion which has since been used to help residents of the state to weather the cost-of-living crisis.

Most recently the governor delivered the first bonus checks of $1,000 for each of the state's first responders. Around 100,000 people will receive such help.

There have also been a number of sales tax holidays intended to help Floridians with rising prices - many will be looking forward to the temporary hold on sales tax on gasoline in October. Some may also be wondering why, in neighboring Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has suspended tax on gas since March.

Beating "Bidenflation"

While it could be argued that making such sweeping statements is childish and petty and seeks to undermine the federal government, there can be little doubt that in the face of current economic uncertainty, DeSantis and Florida's leaders are doing better than the Biden Administration at balancing the financial books.

DeSantis has previously referred to the record levels of inflation that are sweeping across the U.S. as 'Bidenflation' - the governor believes that the soaring levels of inflation are down to decisions and actions taken by the federal government, including stopping businesses from opening during the pandemic and printing billions of dollars to prop up the economy.

DeSantis isn't alone in blaming Biden either - Florida's Senator Rick Scott is another Republican figure who has also called for Biden to resign over the issue.

Inflation is still bad (although getting worse at a slower rate)

Although the most recently announced inflation figures show that the situation isn't worsening, inflation is still extremely bad. It's an issue that wasn't helped by a recent media appearance by President Biden in which he seemed intent on downplaying the numbers while focusing instead on jobs growth in the United States.

Regardless of who is to blame for inflation, or whether Florida's economy is in better shape than the national economy due to DeSantis doing the opposite to Biden, is largely irrelevant. Most Floridians will just be hoping that the situation improves, and quickly.

Are you struggling to make financial ends meet at the moment? Do you think that the federal and state governments are doing enough to help Americans to deal with the rising cost of living? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.