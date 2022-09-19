Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis Embarks on Nationwide Tour To Endorse GOP Candidates, and Receives a ‘Mixed’ Welcome

Greeted by protesters in Kansas

Fresh from having gained coverage in the national news for shipping 50 illegal immigrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard by plane, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has now embarked on a nationwide tour in support of other GOP candidates across the United States.

One of the first stops on September 18 was Kansas where DeSantis was appearing at a rally to offer his endorsement to Republican Kevin Schmidt who is running for governor of the state.

While Schmidt may have welcomed Governor DeSantis, there were a number of protesters outside the venue who were less than pleased at his presence. Those gathered to protest the appearance of DeSantis were unrelenting in getting their views across. There were chants of "DeSantis get out of Kansas", as well as placards reading "Take your hate back to Florida" and "Protect Trans Students".

"He brings a brand of extremism"

Commenting on the appearance of Ron DeSantis in support of Kevin Schmidt, Democratic State Senator Cindy Holscher - who was also present at the event in Kansas - had this to say:

“We have seen through Derek Schmidt’s alignment with various politicians that he brings a brand of extremism that is very concerning for Kansas and out of touch with Kansas voters.”

Ron DeSantis is shamelessly consistent in how he acts, the decisions he makes and the initiatives that he sponsors in the Sunshine State and many Floridians seem to love him for that - someone even shouted "We love you" at a recent press conference. However, the reaction he received in Kansas may suggest that his views aren't as welcome across the wider United States.

On the same evening, DeSantis also offered his endorsement for GOP candidates in Wisconsin - Tim Michels who is running for Governor and Ron Johnson, the incumbent Republican Governor who is now running for Senate.

Perhaps the DeSantis message will land better in Wisconsin?

Building national profile?

Out of state appearances by DeSantis always carry with them a suggestion that he may be looking to build his profile outside of his native state, with an eye on running for President in 2024?

In April of this year, DeSantis appeared at a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada in support of his Republican friend and former Navy roommate Adam Laxalt. If one politician is willing to accept an endorsement from another, it presumably suggests that they believe the endorsement is worth having? After all, former president Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that DeSantis was only elected as governor of Florida thanks to his endorsement.

With DeSantis appearing at events across the U.S. in the coming days, it suggests that he could well be trying to build, or at least maintain his status with Republican voters across the nation, potentially with a view to a future run for the White House? Time will tell if that's part of his plan.

Do you think Ron DeSantis is smart to build his profile across the U.S. at a time when many have been critical over his handling of the immigrants flown to Martha's Vineyard? Do you believe that he should instead focusing on the business of running Florida? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.