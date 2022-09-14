“Fed Up Every Time You Fill Up? You Need a Governor Focused on You” Charlie Crist Tells Florida Voters in New TV Advert

Appealing to voters by blaming DeSantis

Charlie Crist Advert Crist For Governor Website

On September 13, the campaign team behind Democrat Charlie Crist's challenge of Ron DeSantis for Florida governor, released a new advert. In keeping with his previous adverts and much of his publicity campaign on Twitter, the advert calls out many of what Crist sees as failures and poor decisions made by the Republican DeSantis during his first term.

Beginning at a gas station, Crist asks if Floridians are "fed up every time (they) fill up" in reference to the cost of gasoline, that's now coming down but which has spent much of 2022 at record levels. The advert goes on to pour scorn and derision on many other of the recent initiatives sponsored by Governor DeSantis.

The new advert continues where the last one left off, attacking DeSantis as an authoritarian who only cares about those Floridians who agree with his motives and actions.

Whose fault is inflation?

While the advert centers upon the economic impacts being felt by Floridians at present, the generally accepted reasons for inflation running away as it has done in recent months is down to decisions by the Biden administration.

The relentless printing of money to support businesses and citizens through the shutdowns of 2020 and 2021 are behind the devaluing of dollars today, and Ron DeSantis has repeatedly - and indignantly - pointed out that he kept Florida open during the pandemic.

It could reasonably be argued then, that the high cost of gas and groceries that Crist has called out in his latest video are nothing to do with Ron DeSantis. Indeed the governor and other senior Republicans in Florida have referred to inflation as 'Bidenflation', placing the blame firmly with the President of the United States.

A closer contest than DeSantis expected?

There are signs that Gov. DeSantis and his team are becoming nervous after two recent polls projected a narrowing margin of victory for the Republican over his Democratic challenger.

Polls have suggested a winning margin of just 2-3% for DeSantis which is well-within the margin of error for such polls and could easily be overturned by Crist - himself a former Republican governor of the Sunshine State.

With these statistics in mind, it seems as though Crist may see his route to victory as being to continually attack the incumbent Republican governor, calling into question the merit of his first term in the eyes of his fans and dedicated supporters.

Crist on the attack

Regardless of margins in polls or who or what is to blame for things being the way they are at present, it seems like Crist is content to go on the attack. He has called-out Ron DeSantis for avoiding statewide-broadcast debates in the run up to the election, and his Twitter feed is a series of direct attacks on DeSantis too.

DeSantis meanwhile has released a new video that focuses on his achievements in his first term and doesn't mention his Democratic competitor. Whether that continues to be how the two candidates approach their campaigning remains to be seen.

Do you think Charlie Crist is a better candidate for Governor of Florida than Ron DeSantis? Did you vote for Crist when he was a Republican? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.