Gov. DeSantis Says Republican Politicians Should Focus on Encouraging a “Good, Fulfilling Life and a Prosperous Society”

Pushing back on corporate America

Gov. DeSantis on Woke CEOs Twitter of GovRonDeSantis

On Sunday September 11, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis gave a keynote address at the National Conservatism Conference in Washington, D.C. and he had a stern message for Republicans across the nation. While the Republican governor of the Sunshine State is clearly in favor of free-market economics and free enterprise, in the speech he pushed back on Republican leaders who have made political decisions that were unreasonably biased with the needs of corporations, putting the needs of the economy ahead of American people.

"Corporatism is not the same as free enterprise"

In his address, the governor articulated his point in the following terms:

“Corporatism is not the same as free enterprise, and I think too many Republicans have viewed limited government to basically mean whatever is best for corporate America is how we want to do the economy."

DeSantis continued, stating that the U.S. must shift its focus away from serving corporate America, and back towards creating a:

"...good, fulfilling life and a prosperous society."

In his address, Governor DeSantis was keen to demonstrate how, in his view, Florida's model of holding corporations to account and not allowing state policies and laws to be dictated by the corporations operating within the state, represents a good example of not letting the 'tail wag the dog'.

An example of this policy in action would be how DeSantis has taken a stand against the Disney Corporation, threatening to dissolve favorable tax conditions enjoyed by Disney if it continued to challenge the so-called "Don't Say Gay" laws enacted earlier this year.

Targeting 'Woke CEOs'

While encouraging free enterprise is a tenet of the Republican philosophy, DeSantis has also stated that he won't tolerate 'Woke CEOs' operating in Florida.

Speaking in late July 2022, DeSantis announced proposed legislation in the state which is intended to exempt citizens from what he referred to as "the leveraging of corporate power to impose an ideological agenda"

That legislation is intended to address corporations who use Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance initiatives (collectively referred to as ESG) as grounds for hindering certain groups, businesses or industries under the guise of them being deemed inferior or undesirable.

It demonstrates yet another way in which DeSantis clearly intends to hold corporate America to account, and not simply bend and shape Florida to the needs of big businesses. His address at the conference on September 11 may well be a teaser of his focus shifting towards a possible campaign for the 2024 presidential election, in addressing national initiatives, not just matters affecting Florida and Floridians.

Do you think Governor DeSantis is trying to build his profile nationwide as a presidential candidate? Do you think he genuinely intends to hold corporations to account, or only those who don't support his political agenda and priorities? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.