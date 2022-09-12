Gov. DeSantis Mobilizes Florida National Guard To Address Shortage of Prison Officers in Florida

Emergency measures to tackle staff shortages

Late on Friday September 9, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 22-213 which activates the state National Guard to assist the Department of Corrections by providing troops to work as prison officers in a bid to overcome an ongoing shortage of staff.

300 troops to step in

Commenting on the situation in his Executive Order, Governor DeSantis made the following remarks:

“The Department, despite its best efforts, is experiencing a severe shortage of correctional officers resulting in the temporary closure of 176 inmate dorms and suspension of 431 supervised work squads.”

The measures received bipartisan support amongst state legislators, and will provide funding in the amount of $31.3 million to pay for up to 300 National Guard troops to cover the shortage of prison officers.

Why is there a shortage?

In the press announcement of the Executive Order, the governor's Director of Communications - Taryn Fenske - was keen to point out that Governor DeSantis had previously sanctioned efforts to strengthen the Department of Corrections as they recruited officers to make up the shortfall:

"During the 2022 Legislative Session, Governor Ron DeSantis approved record pay increases to recruit and retain corrections officers. These historic pay increases and other incentives have shown early signs of success, with a net gain of nearly 640 officers since the conclusion of the 2022 session, compared to a net loss of more than 465 in the same amount of time prior."

In much the same way as Governor DeSantis and state legislators boosted the pay for police and offered recruitment bonuses for new joiners, the state has attempted to entice more people to join the prison service. Measures appear to have been fruitful, but there still seems to be a way to go to address the shortage.

In spite of these steps, the state remains desperately short of trained staff to run Florida's correctional facilities. The shortages, and the adaptations that these have forced are partly behind the protests that prisoners have staged, complaining about conditions.

Will it work?

The use of the National Guard to fill staff shortages in prisons isn't a long terms solution but hopefully the money can also be used to address the shortages permanently. Time will tell if there are further protests or any other backlash in response.

Do you think that the shortage of prison officers should be resolved by drafting in the National Guard or is there a bigger issue, driven by the number of incarcerated people in Florida? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.