Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy Growing

Another airline bases itself in the Sunshine State

Avelo Airlines Plane Shutterstock

On September 8, Avelo Airlines of Texas announced that it will be establishing a base in Fort Myers, Florida.

As the world gets used to normality once again, air travel is booming. With that resurgence in passengers wanting to travel, it has also been a good prompt for commercial airlines to consider where they want to base themselves.

Avelo Airlines Livery Avelo Airlines

The good news for Florida is that in 2022 a number of airlines have seen the potential offered by the sunshine state, both in terms of the favorable business conditions, and also in the demand that exists for passengers wanting to travel to and from the state.

Avelo appears to be the latest airline to see that potential. The budget operator will open a base at South Florida International Airport, creating 35 new jobs and operating non-stop flights to 5 destinations initially.

With TSA statistics suggesting that passenger numbers have almost recovered to pre-pandemic levels, it seems likely that more airlines could be following Avelo's lead and expanding services into Florida.

The latest airline to base itself in Florida

The Fort Myers base will be Avelo's fourth in the United States.

Earlier this year in June, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis welcomed a decision by El Al Airlines of Israel to relocate it's U.S. base from New York, to Florida. The Israeli flag-carrier's move to Florida signifies a significant move with it being an international carrier, not just a domestic airline.

It's indicative perhaps of the strengthening of Florida's economy in relation to that of the wider United States, not just as a tourist destination but also for business too.

Tourism is recovering too

More recently, Virgin Atlantic Airlines of the United Kingdom announced in July that it would be starting a 4-times weekly service direct from London, England to Tampa, Florida to meet growing demand for travel on the route.

Virgin already operates direct flights from the UK to Miami and Orlando and the expansion of their network to incorporate Tampa as well, recognizes the perceived importance of the Tampa area as a destination for tourism and also for business.

Furthermore, with many of the worlds richest people living in and around Tampa it seems feasible that the growth of that local-economy could see more airlines offering flights into the area if its economic prosperity continues to attach such wealth and expansion.

Do you see signs of economic growth in Florida, both of the tourism industry and also in business? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.