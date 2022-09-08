Another Poll Projects That a Ron DeSantis Victory May Not Be Assured in Florida’s Gubernatorial Election in November

Too close to call or nothing to worry about?

It's just one month since a poll of progressive voters carried out by Florida Watch and Progress Florida suggested that a second term for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was far from assured. That poll positioned that the incumbent governor wasn't guaranteed 50% of votes.

On September 7, The results of the latest AARP poll were released and these have once again confirmed that voters in Florida could be narrowly divided over who to elect into the position of Governor. In AARP's poll, DeSantis is projected to receive 50% with Crist just 3% points behind at 47%.

Indeed for voters aged 18-49 the AARP poll actually predicts a Crist victory, 51% to 46%.

Too close to call?

This does represent a DeSantis victory of course, and as Crist often points out on Twitter, DeSantis only won his first term as Governor by a slim margin. When he was elected into office; his winning margin was 32,463 votes - just 0.4%

But given the strength of DeSantis' perceived hold over Florida and the confidence with which he conducts himself, the news from this latest poll may come as a shock. It may even suggest that the governor is losing popularity as the election approaches?

.A Mason Dixon poll of voters carried out in February of 2022 showed that at the time, Governor DeSantis was projected to win 51% or more of the votes against any candidate, and that he was enjoying an approval rating of 53%. If the results from the August poll are representative, it could just show a worsening situation for DeSantis.

How to respond?

With the gubernatorial election approaching, both Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist will be looking to strengthen their positions which will likely involve putting some of the dollars that have been donated to their political action committees into action.

In the week after winning the Democratic primary and defeating Nikki Fried, Crist was reported to have received $3 million in donations - almost a third of the total raised in the year to-date.

DeSantis on the other hand already has over $100 million in his war-chest and his first TV advert was released earlier this week - refreshingly free from any disparaging remarks about his competition. Instead it focused on his results during his first term.

Time will tell whether either candidate adjusts their strategy in light of the new poll. There's still a long while to go before the election!

Do you think DeSantis should worry about his chances in the gubernatorial election? Do you think that Crist stands a chance of defeating the incumbent Republican Governor? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.