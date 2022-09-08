Gov. DeSantis Proposes Toll Relief for Florida’s Motorists in 2023 – 50% Refund if You Pay 40 or More Tolls in a Month?

Helping motorists meet the cost of living crisis

Gov. DeSantis on Sept 7 Twitter of GovRonDeSantis

On September 7, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled his latest proposal for inclusion in the state's legislative season for 2023 - and it could mean a significant saving on road tolls for Florida's motorists.

According to the announcement, Florida's motorists who make frequent use of toll roads and bridges, paying more than 40 tolls each month using a toll transponder such as SunPass and E-PASS could receive a 50% credit on their monthly bill.

In a further tweet on the topic, Governor DeSantis shared that the proposals are another measure intended to help residents of the Sunshine State in dealing with the crippling cost of living crisis - what Governor DeSantis has termed 'Bidenflation' given that he blames the issue on the federal government and their decisions.

The proposals were first mentioned by the governor 2 weeks ago, but the proposal was formally announced on September 7.

Saving the commuter $550 per year

In August, Governor DeSantis announced another SunPass savings program offering a 20% credit for frequent commuters - the proposal of a long term 50% credit will require consideration by state legislators during the Florida legislative season in 2023.

Commenting on proposals, DeSantis had this to say:

"I promised that we would continue to look for more ways to save Floridians money on their daily commute. This proposal will require legislative approval and is more far-reaching – it provides a 50% discount on all tolls throughout the state of Florida, saving the average commuter $550 per year.”

While gasoline prices in Florida continue to drop from their record highs earlier this year, motorists are still feeling the pinch and many are struggling to make financial ends meet, even as they travel to work.

The temporary SunPass savings program will help, but the long-term measures proposed by the governor could provide a longer-term way of enabling savings.

"Floridians can't afford Florida anymore"

2022 has been an expensive year for Americans and for Floridians in particular. This isn't just down to the record levels of inflation that have pushed up the price of gas, food and other essentials, but in terms of the escalating price of homes to rent or buy in the state which have been pushed up by the influx of Americans moving into Florida from elsewhere.

The situation prompted Nikki Fried - former Democratic hopeful for the gubernatorial election - to make the statement that "Floridians can't afford Florida anymore."

Over 200,000 Americans moved to Florida in 2021, pushing up demand for houses and pressure on the state's infrastructure including its roads. While congestion may well have increased, so too has the revenue received by the state government which may explain how the Toll Relief program can be justified.

It raises another question though - can Floridians be appeased by giving them money back, or does the state need new infrastructure to cope with heightened numbers of people using it? Time will tell.

Do you think that Florida's roads can cope with the level of traffic being witnessed? Do you think that motorists need more financial help to offset the increased cost of living? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.