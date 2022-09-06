DeSantis Campaign Advert Highlights Results of Florida Governor’s First Term – “When They Attacked You, You Didn’t Cave”

A positive spin on his first term as governor

DeSantis "Results" Campaign Video Screenshot from YouTube

On September 6 the latest campaign video was released from the DeSantis camp. Rather than attacking his competitor for November's gubernatorial election - Charlie Crist - it seeks to put a positive spin on the accomplishments of the Republican's first term in office.

"Results"

Entitled "Results", the video features Floridians (or more likely, actors) thanking the governor for many of his decisions and actions during his first two years in the Governor's Mansion.

The accomplishments called-out in the video are predominantly those that would likely have the most bipartisan appeal, presumably intended to reach out to voters no matter their political persuasion. Notable in their absence are the implementation of the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' legislation and the Stop WOKE act.

In the video, a police officer thanks the governor for the financial rewards that were given to Florida's first responders this year.

Food service workers and business owners note how the governor allowed businesses to stay open during the pandemic of 2020-21.

School kids thank DeSantis for allowing their schools to stay open so they can keep learning.

A military veteran praises the governor for recognizing their service, presumably in reference to measures that have been put in place to assist them in buying property and in getting jobs as teachers once they leave the military.

The video finishes with a still photo of the governor and his family, as well as a disclosure that the advert has been paid for by the Republican Party of Florida (in case there were any doubt).

Ron DeSantis and his family Screenshot from 'Results' Video

In all, the video seems to heap praise on DeSantis, and avoids straying into mud-slinging or denigrating his opposition, which is at least a refreshing change if a little sickly-sweet in its tone.

Skirting controversy

Some of the measures for which gratitude is expressed in the video may be considered contentious by some voters. That schools and businesses remained open through the pandemic under the governor's leadership may have contributed to the significant number of instances of the virus and associated deaths in the state.

This first insight into the governor's campaign for reelection is notably more positive in its tone than the repeated Tweets issued by Democratic challenger Charlie Crist who attacks DeSantis on Twitter multiple times each day.

Perhaps we've yet to see this aspect of the DeSantis campaign!

Do you think that the praise heaped upon Governor DeSantis in this campaign video is warranted, even accepting that it's scripted for actors? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.