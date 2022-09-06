Over 700,000 Registered Medical Marijuana Users in Florida, but Collier County Commissioners Refuse To Open Dispensaries

Registered users forced to travel to other counties

Marijuana smoker Shutterstock

A September meeting of Collier County Planning Commissioners has agreed unanimously to prevent medical marijuana dispensaries from opening anywhere outside of city limits, in spite of the fact that it is entirely legal for registered users of marijuana to obtain the drug for medical purposes in Florida.

A ban on dispensaries was put in place in the county 5 years ago and in spite of repeated attempts to have this position reconsidered, the ban remains in place. Advocates had hoped that this latest meeting would lead to the ban being uplifted, but as of now the ban remains.

The commissioners will meet again in October to discuss the matter again, but given that the vote against was unanimous with all 6 voting to keep the ban in place, it doesn't seem hopeful.

Medical marijuana is big business in Florida

There is an extensive medical marijuana industry in Florida and major firms are choosing Florida as their corporate base. Kush, a wholesale online marketplace catering to the industry announced in August that it's moving to Florida from Seattle

A report from May 3 suggests that the number of registered medical marijuana users in the state has more than doubled since the start of 2020.

According to Javier Hasse, of Benzinga - a firm that tracks business trends:

“Cannabis is one of the few industries in the world that grew during the pandemic. Home deliveries and the fact that it was declared essential in the U.S. really helped, but deep down people were looking for something to deal with stress.”

During the state's legislative season, HB679 was introduced, and sought to clarify definitions associated with medical marijuana to allow wider regulated use, but the bill was postponed indefinitely and withdrawn from consideration.

Campaigning for full legalizing of marijuana

Meanwhile, campaigners are trying to force the discussion on legalizing marijuana fully, not just for treatment of medical conditions. Over 140 million Americans outside Florida already have legal access to the drug for recreational purposes.

A proposal was filed with the Department of Elections in Florida on August 8, calling for the legalizing of marijuana and if approved the proposal would allow people over the age of 21 to legally possess, purchase and use marijuana products for non-medical purposes.

The Smart & Safe Florida initiative is being jointly sponsored by Florida's largest medical marijuana corporation - Trulieve - in co-operation with the renowned country music duo The Bellamy Brothers who on August 8 released a video in which they shared their thoughts on the subject.

Whether the campaign is successful or not, marijuana will remain legal for registered users in Florida and it seems shortsighted of planners in Collier County to force registered users in their county to have to travel further afield to have their prescriptions filled.

