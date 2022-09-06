Over 700,000 Registered Medical Marijuana Users in Florida, but Collier County Commissioners Refuse To Open Dispensaries

Toby Hazlewood

Registered users forced to travel to other counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A9Stn_0hjuBqsU00
Marijuana smokerShutterstock

A September meeting of Collier County Planning Commissioners has agreed unanimously to prevent medical marijuana dispensaries from opening anywhere outside of city limits, in spite of the fact that it is entirely legal for registered users of marijuana to obtain the drug for medical purposes in Florida.

A ban on dispensaries was put in place in the county 5 years ago and in spite of repeated attempts to have this position reconsidered, the ban remains in place. Advocates had hoped that this latest meeting would lead to the ban being uplifted, but as of now the ban remains.

The commissioners will meet again in October to discuss the matter again, but given that the vote against was unanimous with all 6 voting to keep the ban in place, it doesn't seem hopeful.

Medical marijuana is big business in Florida

There is an extensive medical marijuana industry in Florida and major firms are choosing Florida as their corporate base. Kush, a wholesale online marketplace catering to the industry announced in August that it's moving to Florida from Seattle

A report from May 3 suggests that the number of registered medical marijuana users in the state has more than doubled since the start of 2020.

According to Javier Hasse, of Benzinga - a firm that tracks business trends:

“Cannabis is one of the few industries in the world that grew during the pandemic. Home deliveries and the fact that it was declared essential in the U.S. really helped, but deep down people were looking for something to deal with stress.”

During the state's legislative season, HB679 was introduced, and sought to clarify definitions associated with medical marijuana to allow wider regulated use, but the bill was postponed indefinitely and withdrawn from consideration.

Campaigning for full legalizing of marijuana

Meanwhile, campaigners are trying to force the discussion on legalizing marijuana fully, not just for treatment of medical conditions. Over 140 million Americans outside Florida already have legal access to the drug for recreational purposes.

A proposal was filed with the Department of Elections in Florida on August 8, calling for the legalizing of marijuana and if approved the proposal would allow people over the age of 21 to legally possess, purchase and use marijuana products for non-medical purposes.

The Smart & Safe Florida initiative is being jointly sponsored by Florida's largest medical marijuana corporation - Trulieve - in co-operation with the renowned country music duo The Bellamy Brothers who on August 8 released a video in which they shared their thoughts on the subject.

Whether the campaign is successful or not, marijuana will remain legal for registered users in Florida and it seems shortsighted of planners in Collier County to force registered users in their county to have to travel further afield to have their prescriptions filled.

What do you think about the legalizing of marijuana? Do you think it should at least be more readily available for medical users, and that counties shouldn't be trying to ban it at a local level? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Collier County# Freedom# Legalize Marijuana# Marijuana

Comments / 294

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
19742 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Fort Myers, FL

Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy Growing

Another airline bases itself in the Sunshine State. On September 8, Avelo Airlines of Texas announced that it will be establishing a base in Fort Myers, Florida. As the world gets used to normality once again, air travel is booming. With that resurgence in passengers wanting to travel, it has also been a good prompt for commercial airlines to consider where they want to base themselves.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Another Poll Projects That a Ron DeSantis Victory May Not Be Assured in Florida’s Gubernatorial Election in November

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's just one month since a poll of progressive voters carried out by Florida Watch and Progress Florida suggested that a second term for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was far from assured. That poll positioned that the incumbent governor wasn't guaranteed 50% of votes.

Read full story
767 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Proposes Toll Relief for Florida’s Motorists in 2023 – 50% Refund if You Pay 40 or More Tolls in a Month?

On September 7, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled his latest proposal for inclusion in the state's legislative season for 2023 - and it could mean a significant saving on road tolls for Florida's motorists.

Read full story
21 comments
Florida State

Florida Senator Rick Scott Lashes Out at Biden, Calling Him a “Raving Lunatic” After ‘Soul of the Nation’ Speech

On September 2 Florida's Senator Rick Scott chose to air his views on Twitter about the national address that President Biden made from Philadelphia - a speech in which he accused MAGA Republicans of "Eroding the soul of America".

Read full story
610 comments
Florida State

Florida Ranks Number 1 in the U.S. for Higher Education: DeSantis Brags About Low Tuition Fees and Student Debt in State

On September 6 Governor DeSantis tweeted about a recent report that has confirmed Florida as the best state for higher education in the entire United States. The Florida Governor's tweet called out a number of factors that he believes represent strengths in Florida's higher education offering.

Read full story
36 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Campaign Advert Highlights Results of Florida Governor’s First Term – “When They Attacked You, You Didn’t Cave”

DeSantis "Results" Campaign VideoScreenshot from YouTube. On September 6 the latest campaign video was released from the DeSantis camp. Rather than attacking his competitor for November's gubernatorial election - Charlie Crist - it seeks to put a positive spin on the accomplishments of the Republican's first term in office.

Read full story
81 comments
Florida State

Georgia Extends Suspension of Tax on Gas Until Mid-October – Will Governor DeSantis Follow Kemp’s Example?

Gas in Florida remains more expensive than in Georgia. Gov. DeSantis announces tax holidaysScreenshot from YouTube. On September 1, the Republican Governor of Georgia - Brian Kemp - signed an executive order that once again extends the suspension of tax on gasoline in the state. The order has been in place since March, and was most recently extended in August in a bid to deal with what Gov. Kemp termed "Joe Biden's recession".

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

As Florida’s Gubernatorial Election Approaches, Infowars’ Alex Jones Declares His Support for Ron DeSantis

Controversial broadcaster switches allegiance to DeSantis. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. As Florida's gubernatorial election in November approaches, the candidates will be looking to establish who is on their side. While Ron DeSantis' lead over Democrat Charlie Crist may seem assured, and his sizeable campaign war-chest may dwarf that of his competitor, a significant part of the election battle may come down to which public figures support which candidates.

Read full story
313 comments
Florida State

Democrat Charlie Crist Raises $3 Million in a Week for Campaign Fund – Will It Be Enough To Defeat DeSantis?

Charlie Crist PosterScreenshot from Crist fundraising website. In the week since triumphing over fellow-Democrat Nikki Fried to win the nomination for November's gubernatorial election, Charlie Crist has raised over $3 million in donations to his campaign fund, it was reported on September 3. It follows news that in his first day as the official Democratic nominee he received $1 million in donations alone.

Read full story
39 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Launches Florida’s Latest Unique License Plate – Show Your Support for the State’s K9 Units

On September 2, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis publicized the launch of the state's latest personalized license plate template - a design featuring Florida's Police K9 units that will be sold in support of the K9s United organization.

Read full story
308 comments
Pinellas County, FL

A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive Beach

In July, a man from Florida was given a $116 ticket for using a beach umbrella on an exclusive Florida beach that had banned them from use. On September 3 it was reported that he's challenging the ticket in court, with his case being heard later this month.

Read full story
216 comments
Florida State

Gov. Ron DeSantis Lashes Out at President Biden After ‘Soul of the Nation’ Speech, Describing Him As “The American Nero”

Harsh words about the "failed president" On September 1, President Joe Biden addressed the nation in what many have suggested could be the launch of his mid-term campaign. During the speech, he was damning about the role that "MAGA Republicans" have played in eroding the soul of America.

Read full story
2071 comments
Florida State

Democrat Charlie Crist Announces His Running Mate for Governor: DeSantis’ War Room Describes Her As Castro “Sympathizer”

On August 27 it emerged that Democratic candidate in Florida's gubernatorial election - Charlie Crist had chosen his running mate. If Crist were to do what polls suggest is unlikely - unseating Governor Ron DeSantis - then his Lieutenant Governor will be Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of Miami-Dade teachers' union.

Read full story
1214 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Python Challenge Wraps-Up for 2022 – Event Described As “A Huge Win” for the Ecosystem and Those Who Took Part

Casey DeSantis starts the 2022 Python ChallengeTwitter of CaseyDeSantis. Around 950 hunters took part in this year's Florida Python Challenge which ran from August 5 through August 14.

Read full story
8 comments
Georgia State

Gov. Kemp Dedicates $1 Billion To Help Those on State Benefit Schemes Through The Cost-of-Living Crisis

On August 15, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp confirmed that he has allocated $1 billion of state funds towards one-off payments to some of the state's residents most in need. The assistance will be available in $350 payments targeted at those who were already enrolled in either Medicaid, SNAP or TANF benefit schemes within the state as at July 31, 2022.

Read full story
15 comments
Florida State

Former Police Officers Will Be Encouraged To Become Teachers in Florida According to Governor Ron DeSantis

Gov. DeSantis on August 16Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. At a press conference in Pasco County, Florida on August 16, Governor Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr spoke about further plans to address the state's teacher shortage. In July the Governor announced a new scheme that would allow qualifying military veterans to teach, even if they didn't have degrees.

Read full story
183 comments
Florida State

Fried Takes the Lead Over Crist As Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate, According to a New Poll of Florida Democrats

Either will face a formidable competitor in DeSantis. A poll released on August 16 suggests that Nikki Fried is now the more-likely candidate to win through in the Democratic primaries for November's gubernatorial election. It represents a significant shift in voter sentiment towards Fried - the state's current Agriculture Commissioner.

Read full story
79 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Wishes the U.S. Military Was More Like 'Top Gun: Maverick' Instead of “Focusing on Woke Garbage”

On August 13, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared on 'The Glenn Beck Program', taking part in a radio interview entitled 'Ron DeSantis vs Everyone'. During the interview he responded to various criticisms and defended his position on key items of policy, as well as matters of national political significance.

Read full story
13 comments
Florida State

A Group of Florida Democrat Activists Mocks the Vigil Outside Mar-a-Lago: Their Plane Tows a Banner Reading “HA HA HA”!

After the FBI raided former president Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago home on August 8, responses from various groups were significant and diverse. Many leading Republicans, including Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis came out in support of Trump, expressing outrage at the violation of his rights.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy