Georgia Extends Suspension of Tax on Gas Until Mid-October – Will Governor DeSantis Follow Kemp’s Example?

Gas in Florida remains more expensive than in Georgia

Gov. DeSantis announces tax holidays Screenshot from YouTube

On September 1, the Republican Governor of Georgia - Brian Kemp - signed an executive order that once again extends the suspension of tax on gasoline in the state. The order has been in place since March, and was most recently extended in August in a bid to deal with what Gov. Kemp termed "Joe Biden's recession".

Floridian motorists however, are still having to pay full price at the pumps and may be wondering why Governor DeSantis hasn't yet done the same.

The suspension of gas tax is seen as a measure to make life just a little more affordable for residents of the state.

Meanwhile, in Florida, motorists may be wondering whether Governor DeSantis has any intention of doing the same? As of now, the temporary suspension of gas tax in Florida is planned for October - some might say it's timed for immediately before the gubernatorial election in November as a means of generating some good will for DeSantis.

Gas is dropping, but remains expensive

After Russia invaded Ukraine, the price of oil began to escalate and news outlets projected prices might exceed $5 per gallon in Florida.

Such excessively high average prices didn't materialize (thankfully), but the cost of gas remains 20% higher than it was 12 months ago.

While gas cost the same in both Georgia and Florida 12 months ago (around $3 per gallon of regular unleaded), in Florida it's steadily 20 cents per gallon more expensive right now - largely in part due to DeSantis preserving gas tax in the Sunshine State.

He appears to be holding firm to his original plan and holding back the temporary suspension until it will win him a bit of good will and perhaps some extra votes. Motorists who are struggling with the generally high cost of living in Florida may reasonably wonder why?

Time for action on gas prices in Florida?

Nikki Fried - one of the Democratic candidates for the gubernatorial election - had suggested that if elected, she would declare a state of emergency on fuel costs. She was beaten in the primaries however, and it's now up to Charlie Crist and his recently announced running-mate Karla Hernandez-Mats to take on the Governor and challenge his plan if they were to win.

Whether Floridians will see any significant change in the cost of gas in the short term however, is up to Governor Ron DeSantis.

Would you like to see Governor DeSantis suspending gas tax in Florida as Brian Kemp has done in Georgia? Do you think enough is being done to help Floridians to manage the rising cost-of-living? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.