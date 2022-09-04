Democrat Charlie Crist Raises $3 Million in a Week for Campaign Fund – Will It Be Enough To Defeat DeSantis?

Crist ramps-up his fundraising efforts

Charlie Crist Poster Screenshot from Crist fundraising website

In the week since triumphing over fellow-Democrat Nikki Fried to win the nomination for November's gubernatorial election, Charlie Crist has raised over $3 million in donations to his campaign fund, it was reported on September 3. It follows news that in his first day as the official Democratic nominee he received $1 million in donations alone.

The donations appear to mostly have been of small amounts - $250 or less - from private donors who are keen to back his campaign to defeat incumbent Republican Ron DeSantis. They've followed in a period when Crist recently named his running mate for the election - Karla Hernandez-Mats who some Republicans have labelled a Castro "sympathizer".

Donors may well have been attracted to back Crist's campaign in response to frequent requests made via his Twitter page which invite supporters to chip-in:

In a different league to DeSantis

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Crist had amassed around $10 million in his campaign fund - somewhat trivial compared to a total in excess of $100 million amassed in the DeSantis war chest. Indeed, in May DeSantis raised $10.2 million - the same as Crist had raised to that point in total.

Crist celebrated raising $1 million in April, but now that he's the sole Democrat with a chance of unseating DeSantis it may well be that Democratic voters unite behind him and provide his campaign with the funds to compete more effectively for votes in November.

What seems certain is that if he's going to build on the momentum since winning the nomination, he's going to have to up his fundraising game if he's going to compete with DeSantis.

Signs of a change coming?

There have already been signs that Crist is trying to emulate DeSantis in his fundraising strategy.

Governor DeSantis is accustomed to receiving large donations from individuals with a high net worth. His largest donor in 2021 was Ken Griffin, the CEO of Citadel Investment Group who donated $5 million to the DeSantis organization. It was recently reported that DeSantis can count 42 billionaires amongst his donors, including Julia Koch and Edward DeBartolo Jr.

However, he's also got an active website that gives supporters the opportunity to buy DeSantis branded merchandise including t-shirts, flags and golf balls.

DeSantis branded golf balls Screenshot from DeSantis' website

Crist has picked up on DeSantis' lead and is now offering 'Team Crist' drinks coolers via his website. DeSantis has been offering similar products on his website for a long while.

Whether the Crist campaign fund continues to attract similar levels of support, remains to be seen. What seems certain is that he'll need a lot of money if he is going to campaign effectively against Governor DeSantis and potentially unseat him this November.

Do you think Crist stands a chance of defeating Governor DeSantis in the November election? Do you support your preferred candidate with financial donations or are you finding it hard to make ends meet financially right now as it is? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.