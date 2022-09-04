Governor Ron DeSantis Launches Florida’s Latest Unique License Plate – Show Your Support for the State’s K9 Units

Customize your car with a special license plate

K9s United Tag Twitter of GovRonDeSantis

On September 2, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis publicized the launch of the state's latest personalized license plate template - a design featuring Florida's Police K9 units that will be sold in support of the K9s United organization.

The governor shared details of the new plate via his official Twitter account:

$25 from each plate will benefit K9s United

There are 3,000 of the plates available for pre-order from K9s United, who will receive $25 from each plate ordered. The fee for the specific tag is $33.

K9s United describe their mission as being:

"...committed to supporting and honoring K9 law enforcement officers who detect, protect and serve our communities by giving them the best equipment, amenities, and quality of life during and after their service, and memorializing those who give the ultimate sacrifice."

For Floridians who want to publicly declare their support for police K9s, or those who are simply dog lovers who want to benefit dogs with a small donation, it seems like a good opportunity to do so when their tag is up for renewal.

Florida appreciates its K9s

The launch of a license plate that will directly benefit Florida's Police K9 units is the latest way in which the state has declared its support for the animals that play a big role in enforcing the law.

In June of this year, Governor DeSantis signed a bill into law - SB226 - which will provide for the care of retired K9s in the state, guaranteeing funding for their veterinary care, via a program that's received $300,00 in funding.

K9s don't just benefit from state support either - earlier this year, a private citizen left $33,000 to her local sheriff's office to pay for body armor for their K9 units. The lady was a lifelong dog lover.

An alternative to the "Don't Tread on Me" license plate

The K9 license plate is certainly a less-contentious option for Floridians wanting to set their vehicle apart from others on the road, than other options.

At the end of July, Governor DeSantis launched another design featuring the controversial "Don't Tread On Me" slogan alongside a coiled snake - a design also known as the Gadsden Flag

Florida "Don't Tread On Me" License Plate Twitter of GovRonDeSantis

The design has often been adopted by those who consider themselves libertarians, and who consider themselves vigilant and willing to defend themselves against coercion. It is said to have anti-government connotations and was designed in 1775 by Christopher Gadsden during the American Revolution.

Given its controversial roots, it may well be a less popular option than the K9s United license plate for Floridians who want their car to stand out based on its license plate.

What do you think of the new K9 license plate template? Will you be buying one, or do you think that a "Don't Tread On Me" plate would be more to your taste? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.