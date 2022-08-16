Fried Takes the Lead Over Crist As Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate, According to a New Poll of Florida Democrats

Toby Hazlewood

Either will face a formidable competitor in DeSantis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iCN8v_0hIxPm6200
Fried and CristTwitter of NikkiFried

A poll released on August 16 suggests that Nikki Fried is now the more-likely candidate to win through in the Democratic primaries for November's gubernatorial election. It represents a significant shift in voter sentiment towards Fried - the state's current Agriculture Commissioner.

The poll was conducted by the Public Option Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida, and considered the views of 1,624 registered Florida voters. Registered Democrats were asked their choices in the Aug. 23 primary for governor and Senate and in the governor’s race, 47% said they would vote for Fried, followed by 43% for Crist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jtbik_0hIxPm6200
Charlie Crist campaigningTwitter of CharlieCrist

Crist dismisses the poll in favor of his own

The team behind Republican-turned-Democrat Charlie Crist will be dismissive of the results. In a recently-published poll carried out by Crist's own campaign organization, Crist was projected to have a solid lead over Fried in excess of 20%.

Given that the poll from June 29 originated from within Crist's own campaign, could it be that the mood has shifted since then, or that perhaps the results were biased towards those already engaged with his campaigning?

An alternative interpretation could be that since the end of June, the mood has shifted amongst Democrats, and the campaign efforts of Fried - particularly her efforts to engage with voters over the recent Roe V. Wade legislation - might be starting to gain traction.

Both claimed victory from their debate

In recent weeks the candidates faced-off in a televised debate - both claimed victory after the event but it is the opinion of voters rather than their own impressions that matter.

The poll from UNF suggests that it may just be that Democratic voters are coming around to Fried over Crist as their preferred candidate against the incumbent Republican, Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis - a formidable competitor?

Whoever triumphs in the Democratic primaries in August, they will face a formidable opponent in Ron DeSantis. A February 2022 poll from the same organization that projected Fried overturning Crist as the leading Democrat, showed that Ron DeSantis was likely to receive 55% of the votes in November's gubernatorial election against either opponent - Crist would receive 34% and Fried just 32%.

Perhaps more troubling for Governor DeSantis however, another poll of progressive voters in Florida has projected that he might not be guaranteed to win at all. The poll of 2,000 voters suggested that he could receive as little as 48% of votes, giving him just 3% advantage over either Democrat.

The only certain conclusion to draw, it seems is that nothing can be certain until the votes are counted in any election.

Which Democratic candidate would you prefer to compete with Ron DeSantis? Do you think that it is unimportant and that in fact, DeSantis is assured victory no matter who he goes up against? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Politics# Governor Ron DeSantis# Nikki Fried# Charlie Crist

Comments / 79

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
18010 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida State

Florida’s Python Challenge Wraps-Up for 2022 – Event Described As “A Huge Win” for the Ecosystem and Those Who Took Part

Casey DeSantis starts the 2022 Python ChallengeTwitter of CaseyDeSantis. Around 950 hunters took part in this year's Florida Python Challenge which ran from August 5 through August 14.

Read full story
8 comments
Georgia State

Gov. Kemp Dedicates $1 Billion To Help Those on State Benefit Schemes Through The Cost-of-Living Crisis

On August 15, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp confirmed that he has allocated $1 billion of state funds towards one-off payments to some of the state's residents most in need. The assistance will be available in $350 payments targeted at those who were already enrolled in either Medicaid, SNAP or TANF benefit schemes within the state as at July 31, 2022.

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

Former Police Officers Will Be Encouraged To Become Teachers in Florida According to Governor Ron DeSantis

Gov. DeSantis on August 16Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. At a press conference in Pasco County, Florida on August 16, Governor Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr spoke about further plans to address the state's teacher shortage. In July the Governor announced a new scheme that would allow qualifying military veterans to teach, even if they didn't have degrees.

Read full story
182 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Wishes the U.S. Military Was More Like 'Top Gun: Maverick' Instead of “Focusing on Woke Garbage”

On August 13, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared on 'The Glenn Beck Program', taking part in a radio interview entitled 'Ron DeSantis vs Everyone'. During the interview he responded to various criticisms and defended his position on key items of policy, as well as matters of national political significance.

Read full story
13 comments
Florida State

A Group of Florida Democrat Activists Mocks the Vigil Outside Mar-a-Lago: Their Plane Tows a Banner Reading “HA HA HA”!

After the FBI raided former president Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago home on August 8, responses from various groups were significant and diverse. Many leading Republicans, including Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis came out in support of Trump, expressing outrage at the violation of his rights.

Read full story
13 comments
Florida State

Florida Bans Medicaid Coverage for Gender Affirming Treatments After DeSantis Suggested Suing Doctors Who Provide It

Florida tackling rather than being supportive over gender issues. Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It was reported on August 11 that Florida's Agency for Healthcare Administration is introducing new rules for the application of the state's $36.2 billion Medicaid budget. From August 21, Medicaid providers will no longer fund gender affirming care which includes treatments such as puberty blockers, hormone therapies or surgical procedures as a treatment for gender dysphoria.

Read full story
320 comments
Georgia State

Governor Kemp Set To Return Further $2 Billion to Georgia Taxpayers in the Run Up to the Gubernatorial Election

On August 11, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp shared his latest thoughts on what he might do with some of the billions of dollars that the state has accumulated in its budget surplus - and it seems that at least some of that money could be getting returned to Georgia's taxpayers in the months before the gubernatorial election.

Read full story
218 comments
Florida State

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Is Sponsoring a Bill To Prevent the IRS From Getting Ammunition for Their Guns

Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It has emerged that Florida's Republican Representative Matt Gaetz is sponsoring a bill that seeks to prevent government agents from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from being able to get ammunition for their guns. The bill in question is HR 268 - the 'Disarm the IRS Act'. Some might describe it as frivolous but it is apparently intended as a means of preventing government overreach into the lives of private citizens.

Read full story
27 comments
Brevard County, FL

Florida Sheriff Announces That Deputies In Schools To Be Armed with Large Rifles and Wear Tactical Gear To Protect Kids

"Prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers" On August 9, Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County Sheriff's Office posted a video message to Facebook in which he shared plans to keep kids and teachers safe in school when the next academic year begins. Most notable in the plans were that deputies posted in schools won't just be there as an armed deterrent but rather, they'll be equipped with large rifles and wearing tactical gear.

Read full story
104 comments
Florida State

A Campaign for Legalized Recreational Use of Marijuana in Florida Is Being Led by Trulieve and The Bellamy Brothers

A proposal was filed with the Department of Elections in Florida on August 8, calling for the legalizing of marijuana for recreational purposes. If approved the proposal would allow people over the age of 21 to legally possess, purchase and use marijuana products for non-medical purposes.

Read full story
198 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”

On August 8, former president Donald Trump took to his social media platform - Truth Social - to announce that the FBI were raiding his Mar-A-Lago home in Florida. It's alleged that the federal agents were there in connection with the removal of confidential documents from the White House at the end of Trump's one-term presidency.

Read full story
Florida State

Casey DeSantis Kicks Off Florida's Python Challenge - 800 Hunters Compete for Cash Prizes to Remove Invasive Snakes

Protecting Florida's ecosystem - one snake at a time. Casey DeSantis at the launch of the Python ChallengeTwitter of CaseyDeSantis. On August 5, Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis attended the launch of Florida's Annual Python Challenge. The event runs through to 5pm on August 15 and offers registered hunters the chance to win cash prizes of up to $2,500 for Burmese Pythons that are caught and removed from the Everglades and surrounding areas.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

43% of Conservative Voters Polled at CPAC Would Pick Florida’s Ron DeSantis As Donald Trump’s Presidential Running Mate

A poll carried out at the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) conference held from August 4-7 in Texas has shown that 43% of those who voted would favor Ron DeSantis as presidential running mate with Donald Trump. DeSantis was overwhelmingly the favored choice with respondents to the poll.

Read full story
171 comments
Florida State

Poll of Florida Voters Suggests DeSantis May Receive Less Than 50% of Votes in Gubernatorial Election – A Tight Margin?

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A recent poll of over 2,000 progressive voters in Florida - weighted to represent Republican voters - has suggested that the results of November's gubernatorial election could be closer than expected.

Read full story
998 comments
California State

California’s Governor Tells Hollywood Film Industry It Shouldn’t Make Films in Georgia on Moral and Political Grounds

Another attack on states outside California from Newsom. Gov. Gavin Newsom of CaliforniaOffice of the Governor of California, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On July 4, California's Governor Gavin Newsom spent $105,000 on TV adverts to run in Florida. He used those adverts to make the claim that "freedom is under attack" in Florida and invited residents of the state to move to California "where we still believe in freedom".

Read full story
391 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Suspends ‘Woke’ Democratic State Attorney for Allegedly Not Enforcing State Laws

Gov. DeSantis on August 4Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On August 4, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida launched a PR offensive on Twitter while using his executive powers as governor to suspend State Attorney Andrew Warren - a Democrat - from office for allegedly neglecting to enforce certain laws. In the interim period the governor has appointed Susan Lopez - a fellow-Republican - to act in Warren's place.

Read full story
43 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Suggests That Doctors “Need To Get Sued” for Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Florida’s Kids

Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a press conference on August 3 announcing Florida's new initiative to support fentanyl addicts and their families, Governor Ron DeSantis also chose to discuss the topic of "gender-affirming care" (in air quotes), provided to transgender kids by Floridian doctors.

Read full story
216 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Announces Florida’s Opioid Recovery Program: Tackling the Fatal Effects of “Biden’s Border Crisis”

Almost 2,000 Fentanyl overdoses in Florida in 2022. On August 3, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced an expansion of substance abuse and recovery initiatives in the state, intended to address the opioid addiction crisis being witnessed in the state.

Read full story
16 comments
Georgia State

Governor Kemp Signs Executive Orders To Help Georgia Through Continuing Financial Crisis – No Gas Tax Until September

Tackling "Joe Biden's recession" On August 3, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp announced that he has signed two executive orders that once again extend the suspension of tax on gasoline and continue efforts to address supply chain issues being experienced in the state.

Read full story
258 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy