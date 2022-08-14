A Group of Florida Democrat Activists Mocks the Vigil Outside Mar-a-Lago: Their Plane Tows a Banner Reading “HA HA HA”!

Any more effective than the protests themselves?

After the FBI raided former president Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago home on August 8, responses from various groups were significant and diverse. Many leading Republicans, including Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis came out in support of Trump, expressing outrage at the violation of his rights.

In the aftermath of the FBI search, large crowds of Republican Trump supporters have also gathered outside of Mar-A-Lago in an apparent gesture of support. What they hope to achieve other than demonstrating solidarity with the one-term president seems unclear, but still the crowds amass.

Mocking Trump and those who support him

The response from Democrats - both those in office and those from within activist groups - has been somewhat more muted and subtle. Except for one group who paid for a light aircraft to fly around the airspace above Mar-A-Lago towing a banner reading "HA HA HA" in order to make light of the situation and to mock both Trump and those protesting in support of him.

According to Twitter user Thomas Kennedy who was behind the stunt:

"This is how you treat wannabe authoritarians like Trump. You ridicule and mock them."

Whether the banner achieved very much other than perhaps to cause a bit more outrage amongst the Republicans outside of Mar-A-Lago remains to be seen.

Partisan responses to the 'raid'

While DeSantis and other conservative Republicans were quick to declare their support for Trump and outrage towards the FBI, other responses from Democrats were predictably partisan in their nature.

More surprisingly perhaps, former-Democrat and founder of the independent party 'Forward' - Andrew Yang - expressed concern over the FBI raid fuelling Trump's rhetoric that he's persecuted by the present federal government:

With the raid being something that has prompted partisan responses from all sides of the political aisle, it seems like there could be many more stunts and events that continue to fuel debates over whether it was right or wrong.

Do you think that the FBI raid on Trump's home was legitimate and fair, or unwarranted? Do you think that it still deserves the attention that it's getting, many days after it happened? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.