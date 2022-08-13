Florida Bans Medicaid Coverage for Gender Affirming Treatments After DeSantis Suggested Suing Doctors Who Provide It

Toby Hazlewood

Florida tackling rather than being supportive over gender issues

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JXGs3_0hFv5NXj00
Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

It was reported on August 11 that Florida's Agency for Healthcare Administration is introducing new rules for the application of the state's $36.2 billion Medicaid budget. From August 21, Medicaid providers will no longer fund gender affirming care which includes treatments such as puberty blockers, hormone therapies or surgical procedures as a treatment for gender dysphoria.

Suing the doctors who provide such care?

The news comes just days after Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis referred to the provision of gender affirming care by doctors in the state and expressed his concerns over the provision of irreversible medical treatments to kids at a young age. The governor's proposed remedy to the situation - that the doctors need to get sued for their part in providing such care.

Preventing Medicaid dollars from being spent on gender affirming care seems to be one more step towards making such care inaccessible within the Sunshine State.

Treating a condition that kids grow out of?

The remarks came during a press conference announcing a recent initiative to provide more support for fentanyl addicts and their families.

As he addressed the top of gender affirming care, the governor questioned the wisdom of conducting radical and irreversible surgeries upon kids at an age when they're not necessarily emotionally-equipped to make informed decisions.

He commented:

"We've stood up and said, both from the health and children wellbeing perspective, you know, you don't disfigure 10,12, 13 year old kids, based on gender dysphoria."

He then referred to a statistic often cited as a reason for discouraging gender-affirming care for kids:

"Eighty percent of it resolves, anyways, by the time they get older."

The figure suggests that 80% of kids who transition, ultimately change their minds. There have however been concerns expressed over how the data from these studies was captured and analyzed, raising questions over its validity.

Standards of care based on politics, not medicine?

The ban on Medicaid coverage for gender affirming care seems unsurprising given recent statements from Governor Ron DeSantis and also from the state's Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

In June of this year, Dr. Ladapo commented on the standards of care that exist around gender affirming treatments and suggested that in his view, they're based on politics rather than good medical advice:

“The current standards set by numerous professional organizations appear to follow a preferred political ideology instead of the highest level of generally accepted medical science. Florida must do more to protect children from politics-based medicine. Otherwise, children and adolescents in our state will continue to face a substantial risk of long-term harm.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nYDhC_0hFv5NXj00
Dr Ladapo and Gov. DeSantisTwitter of FLSurgeonGen

As with other recent, controversial legal changes in Florida such as the implementation of the so-called "Don't say gay" bill it is expected that there could be legal challenge to the changes to Medicaid funding too. Time will tell!

What do you think about the proposed changes to Medicaid funding for gender affirming care? Do you think that it's a reasonable change or is it discriminatory in its nature? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Governor Ron DeSantis# Medicaid# Gender Affirming Care# Woke Politics

Comments / 296

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
18019 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida State

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Is Sponsoring a Bill To Prevent the IRS From Getting Ammunition for Their Guns

Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It has emerged that Florida's Republican Representative Matt Gaetz is sponsoring a bill that seeks to prevent government agents from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from being able to get ammunition for their guns. The bill in question is HR 268 - the 'Disarm the IRS Act'. Some might describe it as frivolous but it is apparently intended as a means of preventing government overreach into the lives of private citizens.

Read full story
26 comments
Brevard County, FL

Florida Sheriff Announces That Deputies In Schools To Be Armed with Large Rifles and Wear Tactical Gear To Protect Kids

"Prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers" On August 9, Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County Sheriff's Office posted a video message to Facebook in which he shared plans to keep kids and teachers safe in school when the next academic year begins. Most notable in the plans were that deputies posted in schools won't just be there as an armed deterrent but rather, they'll be equipped with large rifles and wearing tactical gear.

Read full story
105 comments

A Campaign for Legalized Recreational Use of Marijuana in Florida Is Being Led by Trulieve and The Bellamy Brothers

A proposal was filed with the Department of Elections in Florida on August 8, calling for the legalizing of marijuana for recreational purposes. If approved the proposal would allow people over the age of 21 to legally possess, purchase and use marijuana products for non-medical purposes.

Read full story
197 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”

On August 8, former president Donald Trump took to his social media platform - Truth Social - to announce that the FBI were raiding his Mar-A-Lago home in Florida. It's alleged that the federal agents were there in connection with the removal of confidential documents from the White House at the end of Trump's one-term presidency.

Read full story
Florida State

Casey DeSantis Kicks Off Florida's Python Challenge - 800 Hunters Compete for Cash Prizes to Remove Invasive Snakes

Protecting Florida's ecosystem - one snake at a time. Casey DeSantis at the launch of the Python ChallengeTwitter of CaseyDeSantis. On August 5, Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis attended the launch of Florida's Annual Python Challenge. The event runs through to 5pm on August 15 and offers registered hunters the chance to win cash prizes of up to $2,500 for Burmese Pythons that are caught and removed from the Everglades and surrounding areas.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

43% of Conservative Voters Polled at CPAC Would Pick Florida’s Ron DeSantis As Donald Trump’s Presidential Running Mate

A poll carried out at the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) conference held from August 4-7 in Texas has shown that 43% of those who voted would favor Ron DeSantis as presidential running mate with Donald Trump. DeSantis was overwhelmingly the favored choice with respondents to the poll.

Read full story
171 comments
Florida State

Poll of Florida Voters Suggests DeSantis May Receive Less Than 50% of Votes in Gubernatorial Election – A Tight Margin?

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A recent poll of over 2,000 progressive voters in Florida - weighted to represent Republican voters - has suggested that the results of November's gubernatorial election could be closer than expected.

Read full story
915 comments
California State

California’s Governor Tells Hollywood Film Industry It Shouldn’t Make Films in Georgia on Moral and Political Grounds

Another attack on states outside California from Newsom. Gov. Gavin Newsom of CaliforniaOffice of the Governor of California, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On July 4, California's Governor Gavin Newsom spent $105,000 on TV adverts to run in Florida. He used those adverts to make the claim that "freedom is under attack" in Florida and invited residents of the state to move to California "where we still believe in freedom".

Read full story
391 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Suspends ‘Woke’ Democratic State Attorney for Allegedly Not Enforcing State Laws

Gov. DeSantis on August 4Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On August 4, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida launched a PR offensive on Twitter while using his executive powers as governor to suspend State Attorney Andrew Warren - a Democrat - from office for allegedly neglecting to enforce certain laws. In the interim period the governor has appointed Susan Lopez - a fellow-Republican - to act in Warren's place.

Read full story
43 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Suggests That Doctors “Need To Get Sued” for Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Florida’s Kids

Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a press conference on August 3 announcing Florida's new initiative to support fentanyl addicts and their families, Governor Ron DeSantis also chose to discuss the topic of "gender-affirming care" (in air quotes), provided to transgender kids by Floridian doctors.

Read full story
209 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Announces Florida’s Opioid Recovery Program: Tackling the Fatal Effects of “Biden’s Border Crisis”

Almost 2,000 Fentanyl overdoses in Florida in 2022. On August 3, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced an expansion of substance abuse and recovery initiatives in the state, intended to address the opioid addiction crisis being witnessed in the state.

Read full story
16 comments
Georgia State

Governor Kemp Signs Executive Orders To Help Georgia Through Continuing Financial Crisis – No Gas Tax Until September

Tackling "Joe Biden's recession" On August 3, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp announced that he has signed two executive orders that once again extend the suspension of tax on gasoline and continue efforts to address supply chain issues being experienced in the state.

Read full story
258 comments

Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown Festival

Organizers of Atlanta's Music Midtown Festival cancelled the event on August 1, primarily due to safety concerns arising from whether they could implement a local ban on guns from the festival site.

Read full story
198 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Seven of Florida’s Republican Representatives Voted Against Banning Lions and Tigers as Pets: Is It a Priority?

It seems that politicians in America may have lost sight of what's most important - on July 28 members of the House voted on a bill HR263 - The Big Cat Public Safety Act, intended to introduce a ban on the private ownership of lions and tigers in the United States.

Read full story
92 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the Event

Organizers of Atlanta's Music Midtown Festival took to Twitter on August 1 with an announcement that the event would be cancelled for 2022. In a year when many live music events were finally held once again after the global pandemic forced many events to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021, the news comes as a disappointment to Georgian music fans who had tickets.

Read full story
59 comments
Georgia State

Embryos With a Detectable Heartbeat Now Count As Dependents for the Purposes of Tax Returns in Georgia

There are many contentious sides to the debate between pro-life and pro-choice groups, and there's a real sense that we've only just begun to see all the knock-on effects from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade in June this year.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From Seattle

It emerged on August 2 that the firm behind a leading online marketplace specializing in wholesale cannabis and hemp products - kush.com - will be relocating from Seattle, WA to Tampa, FL. Kush is one of a number of corporations within diverse industries that have recently seen the opportunities presented by being based in Florida.

Read full story
65 comments
Florida State

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $1 Billion To Tackle “Immediate” and “Urgent” Climate Crisis During Florida Visit

On August 1, Vice President Kamala Harris was in Miami, FL to take a tour of the National Hurricane Center. She later spoke at Florida International University and announced $1 billion of Federal funding that will help those regions of the U.S. that have been struck by recent extreme climate events such as flooding in Kentucky, and wildfires in California.

Read full story
244 comments
Florida State

Five Floridians Have Become Millionaires Overnight, With Winning Tickets in the Mega Millions National Lottery

But nobody in Florida won the $1.28 billion jackpot. On Friday July 29 the latest draw took place for the Mega Millions National Lottery - and the record biggest ever top prize of £1.28 billion was up for grabs.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design

Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.

Read full story
529 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy