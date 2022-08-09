Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”

Unfiltered comments from Florida's governor

Donald Trump Shutterstock

On August 8, former president Donald Trump took to his social media platform - Truth Social - to announce that the FBI were raiding his Mar-A-Lago home in Florida. It's alleged that the federal agents were there in connection with the removal of confidential documents from the White House at the end of Trump's one-term presidency.

An "attack by Radical Left Democrats"

Commenting on the raid, in which the agents reportedly broke into a safe - presumably in search of the documents in question - Trump issued a statement, characteristically full of bluster and outrage.

"These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before."

He continued, pointing the finger towards the Democratic party and President Biden's administration:

"It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats."

DeSantis sympathizes with Trump

While there's been an unspoken tension between Trump and Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis lately - largely stemming from uncertainty over whether DeSantis would compete with Trump in the 2024 election, or perhaps run co-operatively as running mates - it seems that DeSantis was keen to leap to Trump's support after the raid.

He did so on Twitter, posting using his personal account:

Trump - "the regime's political opponent"?

As well as referring to the federal government as "the Regime", DeSantis also used his message to make a point over the sympathetic treatment of Hunter Biden at the hands of federal agencies. It may well be that DeSantis is trying to win favor with Trump by invoking some of his expressions, and in referring to Trump as a "political opponent" of the Regime.

Could it be that DeSantis is concerned at a recent poll that suggests that his reelection as governor in November is far from assured, and he wants to make sure he's still in favor with former president Trump?

Other Floridian politicians commented on the FBI raid of Mar-A-Lago and their responses were predictably shaped by their political allegiances.

The case for the FBI raiding Mar-A-Lago may yet emerge. Whether they'll justify the raid in the eyes of DeSantis and other leading Republicans in the state seems unlikely.

Do you think that the FBI's treatment of certain individuals is being directed depending on their political allegiances? Do you think that Governor DeSantis is right to have referred to the federal government as he did? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.