43% of Conservative Voters Polled at CPAC Would Pick Florida’s Ron DeSantis As Donald Trump’s Presidential Running Mate

An unlikely combination?

Trump and DeSantis Campaign Flag Shutterstock

A poll carried out at the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) conference held from August 4-7 in Texas has shown that 43% of those who voted would favor Ron DeSantis as presidential running mate with Donald Trump. DeSantis was overwhelmingly the favored choice with respondents to the poll.

A distant second place in the poll was the Republican governor of South Dakota - Kristi Noem - with just 9% of votes. Other notables on the list were former vice president Mike Pence with 1% and Elon Musk who also scored 1%. Tucker Carlson, host of Fox News mustered 3% of the vote too.

CPAC poll regarding running mates for Donald Trump Twitter of Acyn

More likely to run for president?

While DeSantis is a clear leader amongst CPAC voters as a potential VP to Donald Trump if he were to run for a second term, there's some doubt over the likelihood of this combination. What seems more likely - not that he has yet confirmed it - is that DeSantis could run for the White House in his own right.

DeSantis growing in popularity across the United States

Ron DeSantis is clearly growing in popularity across the United States, not just in his home state of Florida. This could be a result of increased expenditure on advertising in states outside of Florida, but it is likely also a reflection of his appeal to conservative voters and the many laws he has put in place this year in particular.

He has topped a number of polls amongst Republican voters, beating former President Donald Trump - news which has hit hard within the Trump camp. One of these from July 12 was carried out amongst Republican voters in the state of Texas too.

DeSantis has also been singled out as the preferred candidate of high-profile figures including Elon Musk who suggested on Twitter that he felt DeSantis had the best chance of winning. DeSantis responded to this news, stating "I welcome support from African Americans".

Since neither Trump nor DeSantis have yet declared their intentions to run for president in 2024, in spite of hinting heavily to that effect, voters will have to see what happens. What seems certain however is that either running together, or in competition with each other, both will play a significant role in shaping the outcomes of the next presidential election.

