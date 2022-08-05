Governor DeSantis Suspends ‘Woke’ Democratic State Attorney for Allegedly Not Enforcing State Laws

Democrats suggest it's overreach by DeSantis

On August 4, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida launched a PR offensive on Twitter while using his executive powers as governor to suspend State Attorney Andrew Warren - a Democrat - from office for allegedly neglecting to enforce certain laws. In the interim period the governor has appointed Susan Lopez - a fellow-Republican - to act in Warren's place.

Warren has twice been elected by the voters of Hillsborough County to serve as their chief prosecutor, but Governor DeSantis has now taken issue with his supposed "woke" political ideals, and a selective application of laws passed by the governor and the state's legislators.

In his announcement, the governor equated Warren's selective application of laws to that witnessed in cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco where Democrats have turned the state into what DeSantis has previously called a "dumpster fire".

Holding "Florida's officials to the highest standards"

Commenting on the suspension, the governor portrayed his decision as having been a matter of principle and personal responsibility:

“State Attorneys have a duty to prosecute crimes as defined in Florida law, not to pick and choose which laws to enforce based on his personal agenda.”

He continued:

“It is my duty to hold Florida’s elected officials to the highest standards for the people of Florida. I have the utmost trust that Judge Susan Lopez will lead the office through this transition and faithfully uphold the rule of law.”

According to the governor, an internal review of law enforcement around the state determined that the 13th District of Hillsborough County was responsible for letting a number of criminals get away without being prosecuted for crimes committed. In doing so, in the governor has determined that Warren was putting himself above the law.

Promoting "woke" ideology?

One such example quoted by the governor was that Warren stated in writing in 2021 that he wouldn't be enforcing any prohibitions sex-change operations upon minors, regardless of whether the state legislature enacts such laws.

The matter is still being debated by state legislators but earlier this week DeSantis stated that he believed doctors who perform such operations should be sued, which suggests the direction that things are headed.

The suspension of Andrew Warren may yet be overturned or reversed by legal challenge. For now, commentators and critics - particularly state Democrats - have suggested that this is an overreach of power by Governor DeSantis and motivated more by partisanship than by justice. Time will tell what the outcomes of the suspension turn out to be.

