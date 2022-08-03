Governor Kemp Signs Executive Orders To Help Georgia Through Continuing Financial Crisis – No Gas Tax Until September

Tackling "Joe Biden's recession"

On August 3, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp announced that he has signed two executive orders that once again extend the suspension of tax on gasoline and continue efforts to address supply chain issues being experienced in the state.

Sales tax on gasoline was originally suspended in March of this year, and Governor Kemp has kept this in place ever since. It was last extended on July 1 and with the latest executive orders in place will remain in effect through September 12.

"Joe Biden's recession"

Commenting on the issue, Governor Kemp clearly puts the blame for the current crisis with the federal government.

"With 40-year high inflation, gas prices that are still far too high, and supply chains strained under the weight of bad decisions, hardworking residents of the Peach State have been feeling the consequences of Joe Biden's recession."

He continued:

"...we can’t fix everything Washington has broken, but we’re doing our part to combat the economic headwinds caused by the President's failed policies."

The tone of Governor Kemp's narrative is in alignment with that used by other Republican governors in nearby states. Governor Ron DeSantis of neighboring Florida was similarly damning when he addressed the rate of inflation having reached 9.1% in July, calling the increased rate "devastating".

Signs of recovery?

While there is still some debate over whether the U.S. is truly in recession or not (mainly as the federal government can't agree on the factors that define a recession), there are signs of a recovery in the economy.

Data gathered by the American Automobile Association (AAA) shows that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Georgia today is $3.72 where it was as high as $4.32 just a month ago. The price is coming down, but there's still far to go before prices are as low as they were even a year ago (at $2.97 per gallon).

While the price of gasoline is coming down, the price of other everyday goods and food items is still high, especially where supplies are disrupted.

Whether Governor Kemp's executive orders serve the intended purpose of addressing these issues in the short term remains to be seen. Given the tone of his announcement today, it seems that further extensions of the orders could be a distinct possibility.

Do you think that the federal government is doing enough to help Americans with the effects of inflation and the cost-of-living crisis? Do you believe that Governor Kemp should have to take such actions at a statewide level?