“Florida Schools Will Educate Children, Not Indoctrinate Them” – Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Back-to-School Statement

Building his profile with conservative Republicans

Governor Ron DeSantis Twitter of GovRonDeSantis

In a Tweet sent on August 1 - notably from his personal Twitter account - Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis chose to address what he referred to as "confusion" over what the curriculum will include when schools resume this fall. His message concluded with the statement:

The governor chose to highlight the state's focus on core topics of education - math, reading and writing. What's excluded from discussion in the state's public classrooms will be topics deemed unsuitable for discussion - and those that are illegal according to newly enacted state laws - including CRT (critical race theory), sexualised content and transgender ideology.

'Stop WOKE' and 'Don't Say Gay'

The Tweet seems to come as a reminder from the governor of the many topics that have been removed from the curriculum by the 'Stop WOKE' act and the Parental Rights in Education bill - both of which took effect on July 1 after being signed into law.

While supporters of DeSantis have applauded measures taken by the governor to eradicate such subjects from the classroom, his critics have condemned the new laws.

Time will tell whether Florida's new laws will be overturned by legal challenges being mounted against them, but in the meantime it seems that DeSantis wants to ensure that the radical measures that he's taken receive the airtime and press coverage that they are due.

Further hints at presidential ambitions?

That he's so keen to remind everyone of the radical new laws could be a hint towards his aspirations to run for President in 2024, and that he's focused on building his profile outside of Florida amongst conservative Republicans. The fact that he's Tweeting about such laws from his personal rather than his official Twitter account also speaks volumes.

In early July, it was revealed that DeSantis has stepped up political advertising on social media outside of Florida, as well as committing time to attending fundraising events outside the state. These too suggest that he has started looking beyond reelection to Governor of Florida in 2022 and perhaps, towards the White House in 2024?

Do you think that Governor Ron DeSantis is increasingly focused more on a potential run for the White House rather than his role as Governor of Florida? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.