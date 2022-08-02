Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From Seattle

Another company moves to Florida

It emerged on August 2 that the firm behind a leading online marketplace specializing in wholesale cannabis and hemp products - kush.com - will be relocating from Seattle, WA to Tampa, FL. Kush is one of a number of corporations within diverse industries that have recently seen the opportunities presented by being based in Florida.

Israel's national airline El Al recently announced it would be moving its U.S. base to Florida from New York, NY, and earlier this year global shipping firm - Sea Lead Shipping - also announced it would move operations from the west coast, to Florida to take advantage of the favorable business climate.

Kush have seen similar opportunities, and after purchasing TradeCraft Origin , a cannabis brand strategy firm that is based in Tampa. Kush will now move to base their entire operation in Florida at the Embarc Collective site in Tampa.

Medical marijuana is big business in Florida

Besides the favorable business environment, Kush.com will likely have been drawn by the extensive medical marijuana industry in Florida.

A report from May 3 suggests that the number of registered medical marijuana users in the state has more than doubled since the start of 2020.

According to Javier Hasse, of Benzinga - a firm that tracks business trends:

“Cannabis is one of the few industries in the world that grew during the pandemic. Home deliveries and the fact that it was declared essential in the U.S. really helped, but deep down people were looking for something to deal with stress.”

During the state's legislative season, HB679 was introduced, and sought to clarify definitions associated with medical marijuana to allow wider regulated use, but the bill was postponed indefinitely and withdrawn from consideration.

Nikki Fried advocates for legalized marijuana

Democrat Nikki Fried, current Agriculture Commissioner and gubernatorial election candidate is a registered user of medical marijuana, and apparently uses it to help her manage a sleep disorder.

Fried is strong advocate for legalized marijuana - perhaps as her partner is part-owner of a number of medical marijuana businesses. Earlier this year, she tweeted that as governor she would seek to make the drug fully legal.

Meanwhile, in a counterintuitive move for a Democrat, Fried is currently progressing lawsuit challenging federal government restrictions associated with marijuana and gun ownership.

The lawsuit challenges current restrictions that the government applies to those who use medical marijuana, which prevent them from owning guns.

A growing business

Whether Fried will succeed in the gubernatorial election - even if she's helped by making such promises - remains to be seen. One thing is certain though - in the current climate it seems like the medical marijuana industry will continue to go from strength-to-strength in Florida.

The more businesses like Kush.com that move to Florida, the better it will be for the state's economy too.

Have you used medical marijuana or do you know someone who has? Do you think it's a good idea that Florida is becoming popular with medical marijuana businesses? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.