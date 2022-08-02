Opinion: Seven of Florida’s Republican Representatives Voted Against Banning Lions and Tigers as Pets: Is It a Priority?

114 Republicans voted against it in total

Tiger Photo by Max van den Oetelaar on Unsplash

It seems that politicians in America may have lost sight of what's most important - on July 28 members of the House voted on a bill HR263 - The Big Cat Public Safety Act, intended to introduce a ban on the private ownership of lions and tigers in the United States.

What's perhaps even stranger than the fact that such a bill even has to be considered given the danger of keeping big cats as pets and the effects it could have on the prevalence of such species', is that 114 House Republicans actually voted against the ban. Included amongst these were seven Republican Representatives from Florida.

More important things to worry about?

There's a sense that many of the Republican Representatives voted against the bill in order to make a point about the time wasted considering such a matter when America is facing so many other important and more significant issues right now.

With the rate of inflation continuing to rise and debates being had over whether America is now in a recession or not, many politicians are rightly concerned with taking action to address the cost-of-living crisis. Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida's Senator Rick Scott have both levelled criticism at the Biden administration for not taking enough action, quickly enough.

Voting No to make a point?

Another explanation for voting against a bill that seems obviously worthy of approval, is that the Florida Republicans who voted against the bill (Representatives Cammack, Dunn, Donalds, Franklin, Mast, Steube and Webster) were trying to make a point and gain some publicity and exposure for themselves as part of the group of 114 Republicans voting against the bill as a whole?

This is an alarming trend that's emerged recently, with Republican Representatives Matt Gaetz of Florida, and Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia both voting against a bill last week that would have tackled human trafficking and provided help to those who've been victims of the crime.

Voting against bills that seem to be common sense seems to be a good way for these politicians of gaining publicity for acting controversially.

Paradoxically, Matt Gaetz was one of Florida's Republican Representatives who voted in favor of banning private ownership of big cats on this occasion.

Big cats as pets - a bipartisan issue?

The bill actually has multiple co-sponsors from both sides of the aisle, suggesting that there are both Republicans and Democrats in favor of banning private ownership of big cats. One of the co-sponsors was Charlie Crist - the leading Democratic challenger for the November gubernatorial election in Florida.

Now that the bill has passed, hopefully politicians can get back to tackling the bigger issues facing Florida and the wider United States.

What do you think about Florida's politicians voting against bills that seem like common sense in order to make a point? Do you think it's good use of public money to fund such debates? Let me know your thoughts in the comment section below.