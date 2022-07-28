Marjorie Taylor-Greene And 19 Other Republicans Voted Against a Bill To Prevent Human-Trafficking and Help Victims

Toby Hazlewood

The bill still passed by 401 votes to 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SAVFa_0gwEMTmC00
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

On July 26, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022. Given that the bill was intended to put in place measures to prevent human-trafficking, to punish those who commit the crime and to help those who have been victim of it, her motivation to vote against seems hard to understand.

True to form?

While it seems unfathomable why a politician would vote against measures to reduce the instances and impacts of people trafficking - given the otherwise unanimous bipartisan support that the bill received - it's not unusual for Taylor-Greene to take a contrarian stance.

She recently voted against providing humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion of the country, and was one of only two Republicans to vote against that bill - the other being Thomas Massie of Kentucky. Massie was also one of those who voted against the people trafficking bill on July 26.

Motivated by publicity rather than public good?

It's hard to fathom why Taylor-Greene would consistently vote against bills which seem to be focused on doing positive things for other human beings, and it seems as though there's a pattern for some Republicans currently to vote based on what will give them the most publicity.

Amongst the other notable Republicans who voted against the bill, were Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Matt Gaetz of Florida - two of the Republican Party's more controversial and divisive representatives.

Cynical commentators on Twitter were quick to latch onto other facts that seem significant in regard to Gaetz and human trafficking:

Gaetz and Taylor-Greene - a team?

Gaetz and Taylor-Greene have often worked together on controversial initiatives that granted them publicity, occasionally for the wrong reasons. In 2021, the pair embarked on a tour of California but found themselves hindered when many venues on their 'America First' series of rallies chose to cancel their bookings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GkTr7_0gwEMTmC00
Taylor-Greene and Gaetz Get PrankedTwitter of MeidasTouch

After this happened in Anaheim, they staged an impromptu meet-and-greet on the beach where the pair were pranked by a man posing as a fan. An embarrassing video of the prank later appeared online.

While such moments are embarrassing for politicians, many of those who have voted for them and put them in positions of power will likely be questioning why they don't seem to act with greater responsibility and concern for doing what's right. Time will tell if they remain in power in the long term.

Do you think Marjorie Taylor-Greene should be voting in favor of bills that have a clear humanitarian purpose rather than using the votes to gain publicity for herself? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Georgia# Marjorie Taylor Greene# Republican Party# Matt Gaetz# Human Trafficking

Comments / 186

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
16811 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida State

Five Floridians Have Become Millionaires Overnight, With Winning Tickets in the Mega Millions National Lottery

But nobody in Florida won the $1.28 billion jackpot. On Friday July 29 the latest draw took place for the Mega Millions National Lottery - and the record biggest ever top prize of £1.28 billion was up for grabs.

Read full story
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design

Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.

Read full story
167 comments
Florida State

Seven of Florida’s Republican Representatives Voted Against Banning Ownership of Lions and Tigers – Is This a Priority?

It seems that politicians in America may have lost sight of what's most important - on July 28 members of the House voted on a bill HR263 - The Big Cat Public Safety Act, intended to introduce a ban on the private ownership of lions and tigers in the United States.

Read full story
39 comments
Florida State

Nikki Fried Accuses Gov. DeSantis of Political “Extremism” After Schools Were Told To Ignore Sex Discrimination Guidance

Gov. DeSantis and Manny Diaz Jr.Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 28, Florida's schools were instructed by the state's Education Commissioner - Manny Diaz Jr - to ignore guidance issued by the federal government that schools should resume teaching of gender and sexual identity in classrooms.

Read full story
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Urges Floridians To Save Money on School Supplies During Sales Tax Holiday – Is This the Help They Need?

Spending to save to meet the rising cost of living. Governor DeSantis announces tax holidaysTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 29, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis promoted the start of the state's latest sales tax holiday - temporarily abandoning taxes on school supplies as families prepare to send their kids back to school. sales tax holiday runs through August 7.

Read full story
107 comments
Florida State

Florida Tells Schools To Ignore Federal Instruction To Include Instruction on Gender Identity in Classrooms

Will Biden revoke funding for school lunches as threatened?. On July 28, Florida's Education Commissioner - Manny Diaz Jr - issued an instruction to schools in the state that they should ignore federal government guidance to continue teaching of gender identity and related subjects in classrooms.

Read full story
194 comments
Florida State

Florida Is Encouraging Military Veterans Without a College Degree To Become Teachers To Address Staff Shortages

"Helping those who have served to find great jobs" says DeSantis. Florida is experiencing a shortage of teachers in its public schools, in spite of initiatives to increase salaries and to offer bonus payments as incentives.

Read full story
207 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Matt Gaetz Is One of 20 House Republicans To Vote Against Human Trafficking Bill: It Passed by 401 Votes to 20

Rep. Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's been a busy few days for Florida's Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, and he's managed to ensure that he will remain in the headlines for a few more days. On July 26 he was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022.

Read full story
308 comments
Florida State

Gov. Ron DeSantis Wants To Limit the Influence of the Chinese Communist Party in Florida – New Laws Focus on the CCP

On July 26, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis signaled that one of his current priorities is to limit the influence of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in Florida. A video montage was shared via his official Twitter account, detailing a number of recently enacted bills that seek to reduce the reach of the CCP in the Sunshine State, and which decry the wrongs of Communism.

Read full story
249 comments
Florida State

A 19-Year-Old Houston Abortion Activist Has Raised Over $13K Following Offensive Comments From Republican Matt Gaetz

Rep. Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At the Turning Point USA conference held in Florida this past weekend, various conservative Republicans did what they could to stir up the next generation of voters. Speakers included Texas Republican Ted Cruz, alongside former president Donald Trump, Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Jr.

Read full story
401 comments
Florida State

ABC Host Compares Ron DeSantis With Donald Trump After Turning Point USA – “Why Trade a Headache for an Upset Stomach?”

Gov. DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 25 a video emerged on Twitter featuring ABC's host of TV show "The View" - Joy Behar - venting about the actions of Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis following the Turning Point USA conference held in Florida over the previous weekend.

Read full story
187 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Receives $3.35 Million Towards His Reelection Campaign War Chest, From Florida’s Public Matching Fund

Fried and Crist got just $1.6 million between them. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 25 it emerged that Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has received $3.35 million in public matching funds from the Florida Department of State - Division of Elections.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Vice President Kamala Harris Claims That Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Stops Teachers From Being “Able To Love Openly”

On July 24 an interview between Brian Tyler Cohen and Vice President Kamala Harris was published on YouTube. The channel's 1.38 million subscribers were able to hear the Vice President's thoughts on many of the current issues facing the country, as well as a critique of recent initiatives and legislative changes enacted in Republican-led states.

Read full story
617 comments
Florida State

Rep. Matt Gaetz Makes Insensitive Comment on Roe vs Wade: “Nobody Wants to Impregnate You if You Look Like a Thumb.”

Rep. Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. One of the Republican party's more divisive and extreme characters - Florida's Representative Matt Gaetz - spoke at this weekend's Turning Point USA Conference held in the Sunshine State, and his comments have attracted the usual controversy from critics.

Read full story
173 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Democrats Debated Each Other – Both Would Ban Assault Weapons, Reform Immigration and Repeal DeSantis Bills

Nikki Fried and Charlie CristTwitter of NikkiFried. On July 21, Florida's two leading Democratic challengers in the forthcoming gubernatorial election - Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist debated each other in the one and only televised debate in advance of the November vote. The event was held in Miami and gave the two contenders the opportunity to challenge each other and score political points in advance of the election later this year.

Read full story
206 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis and Attorney General Moody Go on Offensive Over Fentanyl Labelling It a “Weapon of Mass Destruction”

They blame "Biden's Border Crisis" for flow of the dangerous drug. On July 20, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody launched what seems like a coordinated attack on the issue of the illegal flow of counterfeit versions of the highly addictive opioid Fentanyl, and the source of it - what Gov. DeSantis has termed "Biden's Border Crisis".

Read full story
10 comments
Pinellas County, FL

Florida Man Fined for Using a Beach Umbrella To Prevent Skin Cancer – A Violation of His Freedom To Stay Healthy?

A Florida man has brought to light a rather extraordinary local ordinance that applies to beach users at Belleair Shore in Pinellas County, FL. He was issued with a fine of $116 for using a beach umbrella so that he could remain in the shade having had previous issues with skin cancer.

Read full story
646 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Issues $450 Stimulus Checks to Florida’s Foster and Adoptive Families To Help With Cost-of-Living Crisis

This week, Florida has begun issuing stimulus checks of $450 per child to families who have fostered or adopted kids in the state. The checks are being issued as part of an initiative known as 'Hope Florida—A Pathway to Prosperity' which is a pet-project of the state's first lady Casey DeSantis. It's expected that these checks will help out up to 59,000 Floridian families in meeting the rising cost-of-living that's being felt across the U.S. as inflation climbs to 9.1%.

Read full story
208 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Announces $6.5 Million Investment in ‘Civics Academies’: Educating Florida’s Politicians of the Future

On July 18, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced a $6.5 million investment that will fund Civics Academies at three Florida colleges - Polk State College, Broward College, and Florida State College at Jacksonville.

Read full story
63 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy