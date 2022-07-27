Gov. Ron DeSantis Wants To Limit the Influence of the Chinese Communist Party in Florida – New Laws Focus on the CCP

Limiting China's reach in the Sunshine State

Governor Ron DeSantis Twitter of GovRonDeSantis

On July 26, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis signaled that one of his current priorities is to limit the influence of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in Florida. A video montage was shared via his official Twitter account, detailing a number of recently enacted bills that seek to reduce the reach of the CCP in the Sunshine State, and which decry the wrongs of Communism.

The tweet in question references recent laws enacted in Florida that took effect from July 1 - HB7017 enacted measures to identify, track and limit foreign influence in state matters, while HB1523 will tackle corporate espionage with a particular focus on disrupting the rogue actions of nation states.

Blocking the CCP from buying property

The Tweet from DeSantis comes just days after a July 23 appearance on Fox News with Laura Ingraham. During that conversation Governor DeSantis was keen to address measures that Florida is taking to counter the large-scale investment by Chinese nationals in Florida's farmland, commercial and domestic properties.

Of particular concern to DeSantis - as shared in the interview on Fox - was the ongoing trends for corporations to buy up land in Florida where the purchasing corporation has ties or ownership that can be tracked back to the CCP.

Commenting on the initiative, DeSantis had this to say:

"I don't think they should be able to do it. I think the problem is these companies have ties to the CCP, and it's not always apparent on the face of whatever a company is doing - but I think it's a huge problem."

The issue of corporations with ties to China is an issue for the governor and he has previously called out Disney for their alleged ties with the CCP and its influence over the corporation.

Interestingly, there has been little formal comment from the governor's team over alleged ties-with and influence-from the CCP over a major Republican donor - Casino Owner Steve Wynne - who has also contributed to the DeSantis campaign war chest.

Victims of Communism Day

There can be little doubt that Governor DeSantis wants to distance Florida from any potential ties to the CCP that could weaken his stance as a mainstay of the Republican party.

Earlier this year, DeSantis also signed into law that November 7 will be recognized as Victims of Communism Day in Florida - a day that will be used to remind Floridians of the atrocities committed in the name of the Communism.

Such moves, together with the banning of Confucius Institutes from Florida's college campuses demonstrate that DeSantis isn't just following CCP money, but is also concerned about preventing indoctrination of Floridians with Communist ideals.

Time will tell how effective these measures prove to be, or whether they were necessary.

What do you think about Governor DeSantis focusing so much attention and effort towards limiting the reach of China and the CCP? Is this about playing into the rhetoric of the Republican party, and reinforcing divisiveness, or is there a genuine reason for his concern? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.