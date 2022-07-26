A 19-Year-Old Houston Abortion Activist Has Raised Over $13K Following Offensive Comments From Republican Matt Gaetz

Toby Hazlewood

Have his comments backfired?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3QkU_0gtIVRGO00
Rep. Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

At the Turning Point USA conference held in Florida this past weekend, various conservative Republicans did what they could to stir up the next generation of voters. Speakers included Texas Republican Ted Cruz, alongside former president Donald Trump, Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Jr.

The Turning Point USA group has become synonymous with being the conservative movement’s MAGA Youth wing, its members loyally devoted to former president Donald Trump and the roster of speakers at the event included many of the most divisive Republicans. But it was a comment from Representative Matt Gaetz that appears to have captured the most adverse publicity.

A remark in the aftermath of Roe V. Wade

Speaking on the supreme court having recently overturned Roe Vs. Wade - effectively denying women of their rights to choose to abort a pregnancy - Gaetz spoke instead about whether women who protest against the ruling should even be concerned about getting pregnant.

In extremely hateful comments that trivialized an important issue, Gaetz said:

"Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb."

Gaetz has since doubled-down on his remarks, stating that he isn't concerned if people are offended by his remarks.

Has it backfired on him?

What is perhaps most amusing though, is that a 19-year-old Houston teenager - Olivia Julianna - has used his comments as a means of fundraising for the organization Gen-Z for Choice.

Sharing a link to the organization's fundraising page, Olivia Julianna declared that Matt Gaetz had body shamed her, and invited donations to be split between organizations who are helping to protect abortion rights in various states.

Within 24 hours of her Tweet on July 25, over $13k had been donated!

In later Tweets, the total has now exceeded $28k of donations!

More than Gaetz bargained for?

This could hardly be the outcome that Gaetz imagined from his comments. It seems characteristically flippant of the Florida Representative who has previously stated that Type 2 diabetics should manage their condition by losing weight and exercising more. He voted against a price cap for the diabetic drug, insulin.

It seems likely with Olivia Julianna's story going viral on Twitter that her organization may yet receive further donations - all thanks to Matt Gaetz's insensitive remark.

Do you think that it would be reasonable to expect better conduct from a U.S. politician? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

