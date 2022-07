Is DeSantis just Trump 2.0?

On July 25 a video emerged on Twitter featuring ABC's host of TV show "The View" - Joy Behar - venting about the actions of Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis following the Turning Point USA conference held in Florida over the previous weekend.

A number of Neo-Nazis were seen protesting outside of the venue during the course of the weekend, which allowed critics of the far-right conservative event to suggest a link between the GOP and these groups.

According to unsubstantiated comments from Behar, Ron DeSantis didn't do enough to distance himself from these hateful individuals, and by definition this meant that in her view he believes there are "good people" amongst them.

Behar also doubled down on her remarks, stating that in her opinion there was little difference between Governor DeSantis and former-president Donald Trump. In her words:

"Why trade a headache for an upset stomach?"

Is DeSantis too accommodating of Neo-Nazi protests?

While few reasonable people of any political persuasion would disagree that to have Neo-Nazis protesting anywhere in America is abhorrent, it seems a little extreme for Behar to have suggested that DeSantis is endorsing the groups by virtue of having appeared at the event.

That said, Florida's governor was accused previously of not being harsh enough on Neo-Nazi groups who chose to protest in Florida in February of this year. At the time, DeSantis stated that Democrats were trying to "smear" him for not cracking down on those protests.

A controversial event

It may not seem all that surprising that the Turning Point USA conference has been mired in controversy. The event featured a full roster of the Republican party's most controversial and divisive characters including former president Donald Trump, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert, Donald Trump Jr and Ted Cruz.

Also featured, was Matt Gaetz -the Florida Representative - who courted controversy while speaking about the recent overturning of Roe Vs. Wade. Gaetz spoke freely, stating that:

"Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb."

There may be further consequences and backlash for Gaetz following his remarks, just as there may be for Governor DeSantis not taking further action or making more damning comments regarding the Neo-Nazi protestors - time will tell.

Do you think that protestors should be allowed to express themselves in Florida, regardless of their beliefs? Do you think the Governor should be doing more to crack down on protestors for their actions? Let me know in the comments section below.