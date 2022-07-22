Florida’s Democrats Debated Each Other – Both Would Ban Assault Weapons, Reform Immigration and Repeal DeSantis Bills

Gubernatorial candidates agreed on many things

On July 21, Florida's two leading Democratic challengers in the forthcoming gubernatorial election - Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist debated each other in the one and only televised debate in advance of the November vote. The event was held in Miami and gave the two contenders the opportunity to challenge each other and score political points in advance of the election later this year.

As might be expected, there were plenty of matters upon which they disagreed, but there were also many areas in which Fried and Crist were united too.

It suggests that if either Democrat were unseat Governor Ron DeSantis from a second term as Florida's Governor, then some changes seem certain.

Action on house prices

The soaring cost-of-living in the state of Florida, ever-increasing house prices and escalating rents are matters affecting many Floridians. Both Fried - the existing Agriculture Commissioner - and Crist (a House Representative) - agreed that if they were elected they'd take immediate action.

Fried has previously stated that she would declare a state of emergency in relation to housing, implementing a combination of rent control, property tax breaks for owner-occupiers and better protection of the Sadowski fund intended to create affordable housing.

Reforming immigration

Both Crist - a former Republican - and Fried vowed in the debate that they would tackle immigration if elected to serve as governor.

But while Governor DeSantis has recently signed a number of new bills and kicked off initiatives to tackle people trafficking and to curb the flow of drugs like fentanyl into the U.S. that ultimately affects Florida, it seems that the Democratic stance is somewhat different.

Fried stated in the debate that around 1 million undocumented immigrants are relied upon to support Florida's agriculture industry. It seems likely then that any reforms sponsored by a Democratic governor would look somewhat different to initiatives launched by the DeSantis administration.

Banning assault weapons and repealing "Don't Say Gay" legislation

Another unifying point for both Fried and Crist was that both agreed they would toe the party line if elected, by banning assault weapons in the state of Florida. This sits in stark contrast to the Republican approach which DeSantis seems allied with - he has 'promised' to pass laws to allow constitutional carry of handguns in the state before the end of his term.

Fried and Crist both agreed also that if elected they would also repeal the Parental Rights in Education law that was passed by DeSantis this legislative season - the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill. This prevents discussions of sexual and gender identity in grades K through 3. The law was passed in order to prevent the spread of what DeSantis has talked of as 'Woke Ideology' in Florida's classrooms.

Clearly, Fried and Crist are both aligned to the Democratic way of thinking on such topics.

Will the debate affect who is chosen to run against DeSantis?

While the debate offered an interesting side-by-side comparison of the two Democrats for voters who want an alternative to Governor DeSantis, it may not affect which of them is ultimately chosen to run in the November election.

A straw-poll of Democratic voters carried out earlier in late June put Crist ahead of Fried by 21% of votes - a significant lead.

There's also the matter of which candidate has the most money in their campaign war chest to run against Governor Ron DeSantis who has amassed over $105 million to this point - an amount more suited to a presidential campaign than a gubernatorial election.

As far as the Democrats go, Crist routinely receives around $1 million per month in donations to his political action committee. Fried meanwhile had raised just $6 million in total through February of this year.

It's not all about money of course, but when competing against a behemoth like DeSantis, either candidate will face an uphill battle without a significant amount of money to fund their campaigning.

