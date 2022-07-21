Gov. DeSantis and Attorney General Moody Go on Offensive Over Fentanyl Labelling It a “Weapon of Mass Destruction”

They blame "Biden's Border Crisis" for flow of the dangerous drug

Governor Ron DeSantis Twitter of GovRonDeSantis

On July 20, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody launched what seems like a coordinated attack on the issue of the illegal flow of counterfeit versions of the highly addictive opioid Fentanyl, and the source of it - what Gov. DeSantis has termed "Biden's Border Crisis".

AG Moody appeared on conservative news outlet NewsMax, calling for the Biden administration to categorize illegal forms of fentanyl as a "weapon of mass destruction" based on the damage it is doing to Floridians who are becoming addicted to the drug and in some cases, losing their lives as a result of it.

Moody has written to President Biden this week, calling for swift action from his administration in tackling the flow of the drug into the U.S. in order that its harmful impacts may be addressed.

Commenting on the flow of the dangerous counterfeit versions of the drug, AG Moody had this to say:

''Because of the wide-open border, we're seeing since Biden took office up to 10 times the American population would die as a result of the amount of fentanyl."

An issue caused by the border crisis

At the same time, Governor DeSantis posted a video to his Twitter page - a video-montage that describes how the governor views the southern border crisis as an issue that's of President Biden's making.

The flow of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs is one of the key issues being tackled by the governor in Florida, together with initiatives to address the flow of illegal immigrants and the effects of people trafficking into and through the state.

State legislation to tackle national issues

On June 17 Governor DeSantis signed bill SB1808 which introduces a number of measures to tackle issues associated with the border crisis.

In addition to the controlling measures under SB1808, the governor announced two further initiatives that he says will protect Floridians from the effect of the border crisis that he attributes to failures of the Biden administration.

Confronting human impacts

Florida has formed a strike force of state and local law enforcement to focus on disrupting and preventing human smuggling, human trafficking, and to seize illegal weapons being transported through the state.

Governor DeSantis has also filed a petition with the Florida Supreme Court to ask that a statewide grand jury should examine international human smuggling networks that bring aliens to the southern border, and ultimately to Florida.

Whether the initiatives kicked off in Florida will have much effect in tackling what appear to be national issues remains to be seen. For now, it must hearten Floridians that state leaders are at least trying something.

Do you think state leaders are right to be tackling a national issue in this way? Or should it be that the federal government does more? Let me know in the comments section below.