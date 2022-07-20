Florida Man Fined for Using a Beach Umbrella To Prevent Skin Cancer – A Violation of His Freedom To Stay Healthy?

Will the local rule be allowed to remain?

Beach umbrella Shutterstock

A Florida man has brought to light a rather extraordinary local ordinance that applies to beach users at Belleair Shore in Pinellas County, FL. He was issued with a fine of $116 for using a beach umbrella so that he could remain in the shade having had previous issues with skin cancer.

The use of umbrellas and beach shelters is apparently prohibited by a local ordinance and the fine was issued to beach user Pedro “Pete” Redero by two Pinellas County Deputies.

Commenting on the fine, and his umbrella, Mr Redero had this to say:

“I’ve had my umbrella for years and years and I’ve used it in different places and beaches. It’s 7 feet wide and is a regular beach or pool umbrella. It’s nothing outrageous.”

Too many rules?

There's a lawsuit underway to challenge the fine and to question whether the rule should be allowed to stand. Meanwhile, the existence of so many rules on a beach seems to draw into question whether it's really in the spirit of freedoms that so many feel are an essential part of life in Florida.

A photo of a sign displaying the many rules that apply on Belleair Shores beach, posted on Facebook has been captioned with the witty comment "But try to have fun anyways" which seems to capture how many feel about all the rules that apply.

Rules for Belleair Shores Beach Facebook of Scott Pownall

"Freedom is under attack in Florida"

On July 4, California's Governor Gavin Newsom drew a lot of publicity, and attracted criticism from Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, for running TV adverts on July 4 that claimed that "freedom is under attack in Florida".

While Newsom wasn't making particular reference to local ordinances preventing Florida's beachgoers from using umbrellas and shelters on a beach, it could be argued that this rule seems to go a bit far.

Whether the fine, or the rule will be allowed to stand in the longer term, remains to be seen!

